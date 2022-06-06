ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Almost Half of Republicans Think ‘We Have to Accept’ Mass Shootings, Poll Shows

By Cameron Joseph
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly half of Republicans think that mass shootings are “unfortunately something we have to accept as part of free society,” according to a new CBS News poll conducted by YouGov. That fatalistic sentiment from 44 percent of Republicans—and the view that changes to gun laws threaten overall...

www.vice.com

Comments / 65

JustMyThoughts
4d ago

Sorry, but anyone that thinks they can ever be completely eliminated is just delusional and lying to themselves. You could ban firearms altogether and it would still happen.

Reply(12)
15
Mike Lavallee
4d ago

We should then just accept that human beings are barbaric savages. Oh well, let's just throw in the towel. Go to church and pray for the dead

Reply(1)
7
Mike Fox
4d ago

Such a wrong premise offered by a jaded view point. Clearly it’s an unfortunate & difficult issue to resolve. Most of the ‘press’ seeks to provoke divisions by their comments but very few really want to address the actual problem. All this article does is drive that wedge further into dividing people.

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

73% of Trump voters think Democrats are trying to REPLACE white people with 'immigrants and people of color who share their political views', shock new poll shows

A new poll shows that 73 percent of Trump voters believe that Democrats are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color to shore up more votes. The so-called 'Great Replacement Theory' was cited by an 18-year-old white gunman who shot 10 black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. weeks ago.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Gun Control#Guns#Violent Crime#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Cbs News#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
84K+
Followers
19K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy