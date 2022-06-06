ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An American fighter wore Pride Month shorts, received backlash, and said people should be 'more open-minded'

By Alan Dawson
Jeff Molina beat Zhalgas Zhumagulov in the UFC.

Photo by Getty Images

  • Jeff Molina showed support for LGBTQ Pride month by wearing custom UFC shorts for his fight.
  • The 24-year-old won his flyweight bout and then expressed dismay at the reaction his shorts caused.
  • "People were saying some crazy shit … mind your own business. It doesn't concern you. Get fucked."

LAS VEGAS — American fighter Jeff Molina received backlash for wearing customized Pride shorts for his UFC match Saturday and said people should be "more open-minded."

Molina edged flyweight rival Zhalgas Zhumagulov at the UFC Fight Night event inside the Apex, Las Vegas, wearing shorts that featured his surname in a rainbow font.

The outfit, Molina said, was to support LGBTQ Pride month that commemorates the Stonewall riots, which occurred in June 1969.

Molina's tweet appeared to split MMA fandom.

He said he's "a straight guy but flattered" in a message "to all the dues sliding in my DMs."

Then added: "For all the homophobic dudes upset by me repping Pride month on my fight kit, y'all some fruit cups."

Following his win over Zhumagulov, he spoke to Insider and other reporters about the reaction his fight kit generated.

"I picked the colors because I thought it looked cool, and then also it supports a good cause," the 24-year-old said.

"I'll support anything for a community that's been oppressed and ostracized for some time for something they can't help. I'll get behind any of that.

"It wasn't that long ago that there was school segregation, and that was like less than a person ago, something like Stonewall, that was like 50 years ago. That's not even a whole person ago, man. This is recent shit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGZHR_0g22QJbs00
UFC star Jeff Molina speaks to reporters.

Photo by Getty Images

Molina said he expected people to "be a little more open-minded and not pieces of shit" in 2022. "I guess I was wrong," he said.

"It's just crazy to me. People were saying some crazy shit and like, dude, what would you do if your kid's gay? Mind your own business. It doesn't concern you. Get fucked."

Molina continued: "It's not even about being an ally — I'm not saying I'm not — but it's just like, just be a decent fucking person. Just be a decent human being."

He finished by remarking that the "hateful, spiteful" reaction his Pride shorts generated was "mind-boggling."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 392

Robert Taylor
4d ago

Maybe people are tired of the alphabet people constantly pushing their stuff in their faces. How come they don't show the same tolerance and acceptance they demand from others? When they show us respect, then they will be down respect, not before.

Reply(55)
131
Jeff Woods
4d ago

How about just being proud to be American and the freedoms we all enjoy..Instead a big push of agendas to force acceptance..Ridiculous

Reply(8)
44
Joe Facundo
4d ago

Being gay, lesbian, or transgender is a choice that you made because someone forced it on you at an early stage of life; you weren't born with it. The reason why you people exist is because you have one mom and one dad, and yes, they are one male and one female. You're welcome ☺

Reply(42)
91
