ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

10 best housewarming gifts they’ll actually want to use

By Sarah Young
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic0J7_0g22QECF00

Moving into a new place, whether it’s a first-time purchase, rented apartment or student digs, is a momentous occasion and, while it can be a stressful time being surrounded by cardboard boxes and nothing to sit on but an X-chair, it’s an exciting one that’s worthy of celebrating.

If you know someone that’s upping sticks, a housewarming gift is a great way to give them a big ol’ pat on the back and help them start to transform their new pad into a cosy home .

But what should you get them? While there’s nothing wrong with rocking up to their front door wielding a bottle of their favourite wine that you grabbed from the corner shop, there are more thoughtful ways to mark this next chapter in their life.

The best housewarming gifts, in our opinion, are those that toe the line between practical and indulgent, from everyday items with a stylish spin to decorative elements and boujee gadgets they might not necessarily think to buy for themselves.

While asking if there’s anything they need is an option, we think it’s best to keep an element of surprise, so if you’re stuck on inspiration think about their interests or the type of items that filled their previous abode.

Read more:

Do they love to entertain or prefer to spend their Saturday nights with a dose of self-care in the tub? Are they proud plant parents or budding chefs? Whichever camp your recipient falls into, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best housewarming gifts.

How we tested

There’s something on this list for everyone at every price point, from welcoming home fragrances and jazzy vases to mouth-watering treats, artsy décor and aesthetically pleasing home appliances . As interior obsessives, we put each item through its paces, taking into consideration quality, price, design and how much of a difference they made to our living space.

The best housewarming gifts for 2022 are:

The White Company Seychelles home scenting set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169jVl_0g22QECF00

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

When it comes to housewarming presents, it’s hard to go wrong with something from The White Company and, if you’ve ever been to one of the brand’s stores, you’ll know just how inviting its fragrances are. Scent is one of the first things you notice when walking into someone’s home and this set has everything your recipient will need to impress guests with a fancy whiff as they open the front door.

Presented in a chic white gift box, inside you’ll find a candle (which has approximately 28 hours’ burn time), room spray and diffuser (which lasts approximately three months). All will fill your space with one of The White Company’s most popular scents, Seychelles – a warm and welcoming smell that instantly reminds us of being on holiday with notes of orange, coconut and buttery vanilla. We got so many compliments on how nice our home smelt when using these products, even from the postman – and if that’s not the ultimate compliment, we don’t know what is.

Buy now £65.00, Thewhitecompany.com

Smeg 50s retro kettle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJXtC_0g22QECF00

Best: For tea drinkers

Rating: 10/10

A kettle might be a necessity in every kitchen but we’re of the opinion that they should look good too, which is why we think this retro-inspired number from Smeg makes such a great housewarming gift. Sure to delight both tea and interior lovers alike, the kettle adds an instant dose of aesthetic charm to any worktop and we love the huge array of colours on offer, meaning there’s an option to suit all kitchens – pick from neutral creams to pastel pinks and minimalist black, but our favourite is pistachio green.

Aside from its good looks, it’s a brilliant functional kettle. Designed with a 3,000W power output that means it boils water in no time, it’s easy to pick up and pour, has easy-to-read water level indicators and a capacity of 1.7l, which makes up to seven drinks at once, meaning your recipient will be able to keep all their guests’ mugs full. Other features we loved (yet never knew we needed) were the soft-opening lid that makes for easy filling and the 360-swivel base, which has non-slip feet and a handy cable tidy underneath. If your budget allows, complete the look with the matching toaster (£139, AO.com ), too.

Buy now £139.00, Ao.com

Lex Pott twist candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0DNt_0g22QECF00

Best: For arty types

Rating: 9.5/10

Candles are a tried-and-true housewarming gift but if the person you’re buying for is likely to have already filled their abode with something fragrant, opt for one they can file under “too good to burn”, instead. When it comes to candles, they don’t get more stylish than this twisted one by award-winning Dutch designer Lex Pott, which you’ve likely seen pop up on your Instagram feed. Super cool and sculptural, the candle combines form, function and fun, and comes in a range of colours, such as orange, pink, green, purple and blue. We love that it acts as an abstract piece of art that can be placed pretty much anywhere in the home and, if you can bear to light it, it has an impressive burning time of 10 hours.

Buy now £28.00, Libertylondon.com

Dusk Monaco towel set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JgpxL_0g22QECF00

Best: Bathroom towels

Rating: 9/10

There’s something about a fresh set of soft, fluffy towels that instantly makes a bathroom feel more luxurious and these ones from Dusk are among the cosiest we’ve ever tried. Ideal for creating a spa-like feeling, the towels are made from soft cotton with a comforting weight of 500gsm. We loved the ribbed design, which makes the towels feel even thicker and means they look really stylish when out on display. We were seriously impressed with the quality and found that the towels looked just as bright after a few machine washes.

The ultimate starter kit, inside this bundle you’ll find a pair of bath towels, hand towels, face cloths and a matching bath mat. Considering the low price, we expect you’ll be adding a bundle to your shopping basket for yourself too once you’ve felt how soft they are.

Buy now £30.00, Dusk.com

Beards & Daisies Chinese money plant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAV0U_0g22QECF00

Best: For plant lovers

Rating: 9/10

House plants are often what make a new home feel complete, especially for those who don’t have access to an outdoor space. When it comes to gifting greenery, we recommend opting for a plant that’s easy to care for and comes with a special meaning like this Chinese money plant, which is not only resilient and pet-friendly, but is also said to welcome wealth and fortune to anyone in its path.

We love the perfectly rounded, coin-shaped leaves that are set on long, thin stems, making it a great decorative addition to any room. Its thick, fleshy leaves also retain water better than most others, so even if you’re gifting it to a forgetful or new plant parent, it’s pretty easy to keep alive.

Buy now £15.00, Beardsanddaisies.co.uk

Anthropologie Elnaz Nourizadeh soul of colours vase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZpH5_0g22QECF00

Best: Decorative accessory

Rating: 8.5/10

Flowers are a common gift for anyone that’s just moved home but, with everything still packed in boxes, they often get left to wilt in the sink or become relegated to an unlikely (and unsightly) vessel, such as an empty tin can – not very chic. This is exactly why a vase makes such a great housewarming present.

Designed by Iranian ceramic artist Elnaz Nourizadeh, this vase is a generous size and will instantly bring a touch of colour and life to their table or mantelpiece as it comes handpainted in vivid shades of pink, lime green and azure. Perfect for showing off any gifted blooms or simply displaying as an art piece, it’s something your recipient can proudly put on display in their home for many years to come.

Buy now £66.00, Anthropologie.com

Fortnum & Mason the housewarming hamper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HmHU_0g22QECF00

Best: Hamper

Rating: 8.5/10

If you’re finding it tricky to nail down a present that suits their personal style, a hamper is a fail-safe option that’s guaranteed to please, especially when it’s from Fortnum and Mason. Packed with mouth-watering treats, our favourites were the salted caramel biscuits, which disappeared quickly with a cup of tea but there’s plenty more on offer too, including cupboard staples your recipient can add to their new kitchen like marmalade, honey, tea, coffee and even a fancy tea towel. Plus, there’s even a bottle of champagne so they can toast to new beginnings and, if moving houses calls for one thing, it’s a decent bottle of fizz.

The gift that keeps on giving, everything is housed in a signature Fortnum and Mason wicker hamper, which can be used as storage long after all the edibles have been devoured.

Buy now £130.00, Fortnumandmason.com

Courthouse Interiors oval braided mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeEXs_0g22QECF00

Best: Mirror

Rating: 8/10

Mirror, mirror on the wall, is this the fairest housewarming gift of them all? Mirrors are one of the easiest ways to elevate a room and that’s especially true of this one, which features an artsy twisted braid in pastel-hued resin, creating a stylish frame around the oval-shaped reflective glass.

Available in two colours – coral pink and lilac – it’s a great way to brighten up their living space and will make a stunning addition to bare walls in almost any room, be it a tired hallway or eclectic bedroom. Mirrors also have a handy way of expanding the size of a space, so this would make a particularly good gift for those moving into a small apartment. Plus, we love the idea that your recipient will think of you every time they catch their reflection in it.

Buy now £54.95, Courthouseinteriors.com

Eleanor Bowmer bright leopard print tea towel trio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMDLk_0g22QECF00

Best: Practical gift

Rating: 9/10

Sometimes it’s the most ordinary of items that make an impact in your home and that’s particularly true of this trio of tea towels. Proving that even the most basic of items can always use a touch of style, they come courtesy of textile designer and illustrator Eleanor Bowmer, who is known for her bold and quirky prints. In the set, you’ll find three tea towels made from durable cotton that each feature the brand’s signature leopard print motif in mismatched hues, including purple and green, yellow and blue, and green and orange. A great way to brighten up your recipient’s kitchen, they do the job in hand pretty well too, handling hot dishes and cleaning up inevitable spills easily.

Buy now £33.00, Eleanorbowmer.co.uk

Oliver Bonas Hello striped doormat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fy8BX_0g22QECF00

Best: Doormat

Rating: 8/10

If you think a doormat is just for practicality, think again. Okay, this might not be the most exciting of gifts but if the person you’re buying for is a lover of all things quirky, we think it will be a big hit. Ideal for ushering in the next chapter of their lives, this doormat will not only keep everyone’s shoes clean, thus avoiding any nasty stains on their brand new carpet, but is also a great way to jazz up their front door.

Made from coir – a natural fibre taken from coconut husks – it’s brilliantly robust and features a fun green stripe design with a bold blue outline and navy-toned text that reads “Hello” in the centre. Bright and cheerful, a funky doormat like this one really helps to set the tone for your space and promises to make an instant impression on anyone visiting for the first time.

Buy now £19.50, Oliverbonas.com

The verdict: Housewarming gifts

For a gift that will impress your recipient and any guests that come round to toast their new beginning, you can’t go wrong with The White company’s scenting set , which will help set the tone in every room of their new home. Alternatively, everyone loves receiving candles as gifts and Lex Pott’s seriously stylish twist candle is hard to beat.

We also have to mention Smeg’s retro kettle because, after a long day of moving boxes and furniture, who doesn’t need a hot, refreshing cuppa? Aside from its practicalities though, this is a brilliant gift that will last them for many years and give their kitchen an instant upgrade.

Voucher codes

For the latest home and garden discounts, try the links below:

Celebrate their big move with the best letterbox flowers and flower delivery brands

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Shoppers Adore These 'Dreamy' Bed Sheets That 'Stay Cool' Overnight, and They're Under $20 Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sliding under the covers — only to be welcomed by a set of old, scratchy sheets — is hardly the way to guarantee a good night's sleep. Rather than toss and turn all night, consider investing in a new set of sheets, like the Utopia Bedding 4-Piece Sheet Set, which is currently on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING
Billboard

The Best Gifts for Harry Styles Fans

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Let the countdown to Harry’s House begin! Harry Styles’ third studio album will arrive on Friday (May 20), and if you’re a fan of the One Directioner-turned-solo pop star, then you’ll definitely want to peruse our list of items that loyal Styles supporters will appreciate. The “As It Was” singer’s website is packed with apparel and accessories, including merch for another...
RETAIL
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching $200 Pillows for This 'Awesome' Set That Starts at Just $32

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No matter how you sleep, going to bed requires a few essentials, whether you need to curl up with a mug of tea or slip under a set of cooling bed sheets. But if you've determined that what you're working with is not enough, consider upgrading your pillows with the Ja Comforts Duck Feather and Down Bed Pillows, which are currently on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The US Sun

I’m an interior guru – vertical blinds & pine furniture make your home look dated & drab – the big mistakes to avoid

WE all want our homes to look cosy and inviting - but sometimes even despite our best efforts we end up achieving quite the opposite result. Offering a helping hand, Kate Conrad, interior design specialist for Madison & Mayfair, has revealed the biggest home transformation Don'ts and the five major errors which make your home dated and drab.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Modern Living Room Designs and Features That Make Them Special?

Modern living room designs are easy to identify because they have a certain look? Modern living rooms are characterized by a series of key features that set a certain type of ambiance. By exploring some of the distinctive features of modern living room designs you can see how best to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Can You Make Furniture From Clothes Hangers?

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. A stand for a glass tabletop made from coat hangers? This is...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Fatherly

The Best Gifts For Every Type of Dad

Dads are a diverse bunch. Some love playing video games from the couch at home, others prefer watching sports in packed stadiums. Some fathers workout regularly while others work non-stop to provide for their family and to secure their future. No matter what type of dad is in your life, he deserves the perfect Father’s Day gift. Thankfully, there are plenty of amazing options just waiting to be discovered at Sunglass Hut.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Even Dyson Users Swear This TikTok-Famous Stick Vacuum Is ‘Life Changing’ & It’s Half the Price

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s the start of a new week which means getting back to our routines and chores. But if you’re like me, you may have woken up tired from scrolling on TikTok for too long. What’s so captivating on the app? Ending up watching the thousands of cleaning TikTok videos, and watching creators vacuum their floors with this handy stick vacuum that ends the need for big, bulky and loud vacuums. The vacuum in question is Tineco’s Pure...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BobVila

10 Rules to Follow When Buying Secondhand Furniture

Furniture is one of the best things to buy secondhand, but this is only true when you choose the right pieces. Taking your time to select high-quality furniture in good condition can help you furnish your home without spending too much money. However, if you don’t pay close attention to some key considerations, the secondhand furniture you choose may prove to be a waste of money—or, even worse, a health or safety hazard.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

KOHLER Statement Shower and Stillness Bath can be good for the body, soul, and mind

Kohler is not just a name you see in the bathroom as a brand of your toiler or sink. Over the years, Kohler has proven that it is a company to be reckoned with when it comes to plumbing, bathroom fixtures, furniture, and cabinetry. It has become a global leader in bath and kitchen products in terms of design, innovation, and manufacturing because it is always ready to bring spaces at home to the next level. The company proudly aims to help enhance the lives of everyone who uses its products and services. It has committed itself to go beyond the aesthetics of the products by offering services and delivering solutions that really matter. The brand has also been aiming to provide a gracious living to all by coming up with products that are not only recognizable but are also functional, innovative, and intelligent.
MUSIC
InsideHook

12 Superb Father’s Day Gifts for the Fitness-Obsessed Dad

Father’s Day is quickly approaching (June 19th), and if you’re stuck on what to get the fitness junkie in your life, or unsure what to treat your health-conscious self to this holiday, look no further. Below, you’ll find a sampling of the best gifts for the fitness-obsessed dad,...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

690K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy