Johnson does not greet Estonian counterpart outside Number 10 to avoid media

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Prime Minister did not greet his Estonian counterpart outside the door of Number 10 seemingly to avoid journalists ahead of the confidence motion on Monday night.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was visiting Downing Street to speak with Boris Johnson about strengthening the Nato alliance against Russian aggression, and she did not receive a handshake outside in a marked break from protocol.

Ms Kallas instead waved to cameras on her entrance and spoke briefly with the press after their meeting, which lasted around 20 minutes and was mostly in private.

The Estonian leader tentatively told the media that Mr Johnson was in “good” spirits.

When asked by the PA news agency how Mr Johnson appeared to be feeling, Ms Kallas paused for a moment before saying: “The mood was good.”

While inside, Ms Kallas thanked Mr Johnson for his “great leadership” on the world stage against Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

She said: “We have been great allies in Nato and we are very grateful for the British troops in Estonia, and also that you have doubled them while the war took place.

“I also thank you for the great leadership in fighting with Ukraine and giving them all the help they need.

“I think the UK has been a very leading voice on the world stage so that the moral compass would be correct in this regard, so thank you for that.”

Mr Johnson said it was a “great pleasure” to welcome Ms Kallas and praised her on the “outstanding job” she is doing standing up to Mr Putin.

He added: “We’re very proud of the friendship that we have with you in Estonia and we’ve got a lot to talk about, a lot more to do.”

The leaders previously met at a Nato military base in Tapa, Estonia, on March 1, and Monday marked their fourth meeting of the year.

Number 10 said the UK has sent an “additional battlegroup” to Estonia, which shares a 294km-long border with Russia, to ensure its security and stability.

A spokeswoman for Downing Street added: “Discussing the importance of the NATO leaders summit later this month, both leaders denounced Putin’s abhorrent invasion of Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said the Russian President was the author of his own embarrassment.

“The Prime Ministers said there could be no backsliding in Allies’ support for Ukraine.

“They were also clear that NATO needed to agree a strengthened position in the face of continued Russian aggression.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close contact in the coming weeks.”

During her visit to London, Ms Kallas was also presented with the Grotius Prize, named after a philosopher regarded as having founded some core principles of international law, by Policy Exchange, a Conservative think tank.

Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kaja Kallas
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
The Independent

Niacaragua authorizes entry of Russian troops, planes, ships

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes and ships to deploy to Nicaragua for purposes of training, law enforcement or emergency response. In a decree published this week, and confirmed by Russia on Thursday, Ortega will allow Russian troops to carry out law enforcement duties, “humanitarian aid, rescue and search missions in emergencies or natural disasters.” The Nicaraguan government also authorized the presence of small contingents of Russian troops for “exchange of experiences and training.” Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the Russian news outlet Sputnik that the measure was “routine.”“We are talking...
The Independent

Briton’s death sentence will ‘invigorate’ others fighting Russia, says friend

The friend of a British soldier captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, said his death sentence will “invigorate” those still resisting Russia’s advances.Aiden Aslin, 28, was convicted of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.Another Brit, 48-year-old Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, were also convicted alongside Mr Aslin after the three were accused of being “mercenaries” fighting with Ukrainian troops.Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti reported the three are set to face a firing squad.Brennan Phillips, an American former soldier who met Mr Aslin in Syria and...
The Independent

Ukrainian official shares footage of Wagner Group base destroyed in Luhansk region

Ukrainian officials have claimed its forces destroyed a military base used by notorious Russian mercenaries in the eastern Luhansk region.Regional governor Serhiy Haidai shared a video of a burning building which he said showed the remains of the site used by the Wagner Group at a local stadium in the city of Kadiivka. "The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a well-aimed attack on it. Only one survived," Mr Haidai tweeted. Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske said that 22 people had died and four others were injured in the strike.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
The Independent

War guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm for Kyiv

In the outdoor gym on Venice Beach, the name given to an inviting stretch of sand on the majestic Dnieper River that courses through the capital of Ukraine, Serhiy Chornyi is working on his summer body, up-down-up-downing a chunky hunk of iron. The aim of his sweat and toil isn't to impress the girls in their bright summer bikinis. Working out is part of his contribution to Ukraine's all-hands-on-deck war effort: The National Guardsman expects to be sent eastward to the battlefields soon and doesn't want to take his paunch with him for the fight against Russia's invasion force....
The Independent

US travel: the new rules after Covid test dropped

As US-bound British holidaymakers prepare for the first transatlantic summer since 2019, the pre-departure Covid test rule is about to be dropped.At present international arrivals by air must take a Covid-19 test on the day of departure to the US, or the previous day.But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, the health regulator in the US) has confirmed that fully vaccinated passengers boarding flights bound to the US from Sunday 12 June will no longer need a pre-departure test.The move will reduce the cost – typically around £30 – as well as the hassle for UK visitors...
The Independent

UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets

Russian bombers have likely been launching 1960s-era heavy, anti-ship missiles meant to destroy aircraft carriers with nuclear warheads against land targets in Ukraine, a British military intelligence report said Saturday.It said the 5.5-ton Kh-22 missiles, when used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, are highly inaccurate and can cause severe collateral damage and casualties. Russia is likely using such weapons because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, Britain's Defense Ministry said in a daily update. Russian forces have been concentrating their efforts on capturing all of Ukraine’s eastern region of coal mines and factories known as...
The Independent

‘Half-baked’ government food strategy to urge public to eat more venison

Boris Johnson’s new food strategy has been denounced as “bordering on the preposterous” after a leaked draft suggested it will reject key recommendations from an independent review but will urge people to eat more venison.Calls to expand the provision of free school meals and for a sugar and salt tax appear to have been ignored, the draft paper suggests.Instead there will be a consultation on how to help cows produce less methane and a suggested rise in the use of "responsibly sourced wild venison".Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby was asked by the government in 2019 to lead a review into...
Reuters

Ukraine hopes to save foreign soldiers sentenced to death, says lawmaker

KYIV, June 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine is doing everything possible to save three foreign nationals who were sentenced to death by proxy authorities in Donbas for fighting for Ukraine, a lawmaker in Ukraine's parliamentary security and defence committee said on Saturday. After being captured, two Britons and a Moroccan were...
The Independent

Why France's parliamentary elections are important to Macron

Emmanuel Macron saw off the far right’s Marine Le Pen in April’s presidential election, but now the French president is facing a threat from the other end of the political spectrum in the fight for parliamentary power. Elections are being held nationwide to select the 577 members of the most powerful branch of France’s Parliament, the National Assembly, on Sunday, with a runoff on June 19.The far-left's Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the head of a coalition made up of leftists, greens and communists under the name Nupes, is seeking to win the election and prevent Macron's party from retaining its current...
The Independent

Scottish minister recalls being ‘petrified’ during Falklands battle

Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown has told how he was “petrified” during the Battle of Two Sisters in the Falklands War.Mr Brown, who also serves as veterans minister in the Scottish Government, said he joined the Royal Marines in 1980 as a result of the employment situation at the time and as a way to get fit.In 1982, he was shipped out to the Falkland Islands with 45 Commando.The first hint Mr Brown had that something could be afoot was when his leave was cancelled.“We’re due to go on leave for Easter and someone comes over the Tannoy and says...
