LB Luke Kuechly Named To CFB Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Eagles great looks to make the hall of fame on his first ballot

Former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly was added to the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday. This is the first time the Eagles great has been up for selection. Other first ballot nominees include Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter, and Oregon running back LaMichael James.

Kuechly came to Boston College as an under recruited linebacker out of St. Xavier High School in Ohio. As a true freshman he earned a starting outside linebacker role after star linebacker Mark Herzlich was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma and missed the season. He immediately made an impact leading the Eagles in tackles. His sophomore year he moved back inside where he again led the team in tackles, breaking the team's tackle record in the process.

His senior season was marked with a league leading 191 tackles, along huge plays including three interceptions. He seemingly won game for an Eagles team that was light on talent around him, flying around the field. His regular season career at Boston College ended with a game winning touchdown against Miami.

In the NFL, Kuechly continued to dominate with the Carolina Panthers who drafted him in the first round. He started to rack up hardware when he won the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2012 where he racked up 164 tackles. In 2013 he continued his meteoric rise, breaking the single game tackle record with 24, and winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Kuechly retired from professional football in 2020.

