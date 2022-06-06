ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Federal judge OKs Oklahoma's lethal injection method

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5niA_0g22Q76P00

A federal judge in Oklahoma on Monday ruled the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional, paving the way for the state to request execution dates for more than two dozen death row inmates who were plaintiffs in the case.

Judge Stephen Friot's ruling followed a six-day federal trial earlier this year in which attorneys for 28 death row inmates argued the first of the three drugs, midazolam, is not adequate to render an inmate unable to feel pain and creates a risk of severe pain and suffering that violates the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment prohibiting cruel and unusual punishment.

“The prerequisites of a successful lethal injection challenge under the Eighth Amendment have been made clear by the Supreme Court ,” Friot wrote, citing three earlier rulings on the death penalty.

He continued: “The plaintiff inmates have fallen well short of clearing the bar set by the Supreme Court.”

Jennifer Moreno, one of the attorneys for the death row inmates, said they are still assessing their options for an appeal of the judge’s ruling to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver .

“The district court’s decision ignores the overwhelming evidence presented at trial that Oklahoma’s execution protocol, both as written and as implemented, creates an unacceptable risk that prisoners will experience severe pain and suffering,” Moreno said in a statement.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During the trial, each side presented experts in anesthesiology and pharmacology who offered differing opinions on the effectiveness of midazolam in rendering an inmate unable to feel pain.

James Stronski, an attorney for the inmates, told Friot that if inmates aren’t properly anaesthetized, they would be paralyzed and unable to move or speak after the second drug is administered and then feel excruciating pain as the final drug, potassium chloride is injected to stop the heart.

“If this is allowed to continue ... this is a 21st century burning at the stake,” Stronski told the judge.

Attorneys for the state rejected that argument and maintained that a 500-milligram dose of the drug was more than enough to ensure that inmates are unable to feel pain.

The state has carried out four lethal injections since October that Oklahoma's former Solicitor General Mithun Mansinghani said during closing arguments “are definitive proof that the protocol works as intended."

Oklahoma resumed lethal injections in October with the execution of John Grant , who convulsed on the gurney and vomited before being declared dead. Since then, three more executions were carried out without noticeable complications.

Oklahoma had one of the nation’s busiest death chambers until problems in 2014 and 2015 led to a de facto moratorium. Richard Glossip was just hours away from being executed in September 2015 when prison officials realized they received the wrong lethal drug. It was later learned the same wrong drug had been used to execute an inmate in January 2015.

The drug mix-ups followed a botched execution in April 2014 in which inmate Clayton Lockett struggled on a gurney before dying 43 minutes into his lethal injection — and after the state’s prisons chief ordered executioners to stop.

Comments / 12

daffy duck
4d ago

Why all the concern about these animals feeling pain? Do these shister lawyers worry about the pain suffered by the victims of those misfits.

Reply
7
Misty Wolkye
4d ago

inflict as much pain as possible those things deserve every part of it.

Reply
6
Brian D
4d ago

Why does anyone worry about a cold hearted monster having any pain!

Reply
6
Related
CBS News

Judge rejects Arizona death row inmate's appeal, says Constitution "does not require a pain-free execution"

A federal judge has denied an Arizona prisoner's bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to the ruling posted Sunday. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi's decision keeps on track Wednesday's scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who argued the state's death penalty procedures would violate his constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment by subjecting him to unimaginable pain.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Baby Holly was left at Arizona church by mysterious nomadic group before going missing for 40 years

Investigators say that “Baby Holly”, who has been found alive more than 40 years after her parents were murdered, was dropped off at an Arizona church by female members of a nomadic religious group.Texas officials released the never-before shared information after a woman who vanished as an infant when her parents were killed in 1980 was finally identified.The youngster disappeared along with her parents, Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr, who were last heard from by relatives in October 1980; their fates remained a mystery until late last year, when genealogists identified the decades-old remains of a...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Glossip
Vox

The Supreme Court is about to rule on another scary voting rights case

The dispute in Ritter v. Migliori, an election case currently pending on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, is beneath the dignity of a nation’s highest court. It involves a fight over whether 257 ballots cast in a low-level state judicial race should be tossed out because of a very minor paperwork error. It also involves a fairly obvious violation of a federal law providing that voters should not be disenfranchised due to such errors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Gov. Abbott says he will send more than 400 buses of migrants to DC as he laments Biden and Harris have 'never once' reached out to him about the crisis – with White House steering clear of border the day Title 42 was supposed to end

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas has been forced to 'fight' against the Biden administration regarding border security and said he wants to flood Washington, D.C. with 450 buses of migrants so the nations' capital can experience what his state's communities are facing. The governor, speaking at a press...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#Lethal Injections#On Death Row#The Supreme Court
Reason.com

Judge Can't Add 6 Years to a Prison Sentence Because the Defendant Called Him Names, Says Court

Calling judge a "racist ass bitch" doesn't justify six more years in prison, says Ohio's high court. Criminal defendants have a right to curse at judges without getting years tacked on to their prison sentences. That seems like it shouldn't be controversial, right? But somehow, the matter went all the way to the state Supreme Court, after an appeals court upheld a trial judge's decision to add six years to a man's sentence for calling the trial judge names.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Memphis lawmakers call to deny Trump police escort at rally over unpaid bills: ‘He’s notorious for not paying’

City council members in Memphis, Tennessee, are calling for the municipal government to decline any request to provide former president Donald Trump a police escort when he visits the city for a speaking engagement next month, citing the ex-president’s long history as a deadbeat who has stiffed local governments after using local police resources. In an interview with a local NBC affiliate, Councilmember Martavius Jones said politics have nothing to do with why he’s calling for the city to refuse a police escort for the former president and his Secret Service detail.“He’s notorious for not paying,” he said. “When...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CNBC

Supreme Court makes it tougher for inmates to win release from prison due to bad lawyering claims

The Supreme Court in a ruling made it tougher for prison inmates to win release in cases where they are convicted of state crimes. Justice Clarence Thomas, in the majority opinion, wrote that federal courts are barred from holding evidentiary hearings or considering new evidence of claims that an inmate's attorney did not provide them with proper legal representation after convictions in state court.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Judge whose son was murdered in their home says Kavanaugh plot shows justices need better protection

A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.“It’s just got to stop.”Judge Salas’ 20-year-old...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
The Independent

Mitch McConnell under fire for differing response to Kavanaugh plot and Uvalde shooting

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a stern condemnation of an apparent attempt by a man to harm Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday, but his remarks drew criticism from those who questioned where that same fervor was for protecting Americans from gun violence.Mr Kavanaugh, one of the Supreme Court’s newest and most controversial members, was revealed by law enforcement to have been the target of a murder plot after a man was arrested near the justice’s Maryland home just before 2am on Wednesday.The man was charged on Wendesday just hours after being arrested near the judge’s home with several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

690K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

