Work from home Covid guidance removed in Northern Ireland

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
 4 days ago

Guidance which advised people to work from home where possible in response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been removed in Northern Ireland .

The decision follows an assessment of the current situation by the Covid-19 taskforce.

In a statement an Executive Office (TEO) spokesperson said the decision “balances health, economic and social considerations and takes on board the latest medical and scientific advice”.

Northern Ireland is currently without a functioning executive due to the DUP’s protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol , but ministers remain in place and they have signalled they are content with the change in the guidance.

The TEO spokesperson said: “While the threat from Covid-19 has certainly not disappeared, it has receded.

“The guidance ‘work from home where possible’ position is therefore not proportionate at this point.

“As with the removal of other Covid-19 measures, this should not be interpreted as meaning there is no risk from Covid or that the pandemic is over.

Where staff are attending or returning to workplaces, employers should carefully consider what practical mitigations might be put in place

“While life continues to get back to normal, we must remain careful.”

The spokesperson added: “ Employers may still wish to consider how remote or flexible working could be used effectively to meet organisational need, for instance through adopting a hybrid working approach.

“This update reflects the evolution of our response to the pandemic.

“Our vaccination programme and the use of innovative Covid-19 treatments means the risk of serious illness has been significantly reduced.

“By taking sensible precautions in our everyday lives, we can continue on the route back to normality.”

