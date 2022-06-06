ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Amazon’s Stock Split Basically ‘Making Change,’ But Might Drive Investment Interest

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBY56_0g22Q0vK00

Amazon’s stock price looks different today as the stock split took effect. Amazon’s board approved the 20-for-1 stock split announced in March at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 25. The split will likely enable more investors to afford to invest in Amazon, and presumably broaden the company’s audience and reach.

Discover: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
More: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

The stock closed at $2,387 on June 3, started trading at around $120 on June 6, and was up 0.7% in pre-market trading.

According to Kiplinger, markets like splits as they give investors more flexibility, while bearing no impact on a company’s fundamentals or valuation.

“That’s because a split is essentially the same thing as making change. In this case, shareholders will effectively be swapping a $20 bill in return for 20 $1 bills,” Kiplinger’s Dan Burrows reported.

In addition, Barron’s reports another possible boost to the stock is that the stock split makes the company a candidate for inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), as the DJIA weights components by price.

“A high-price stock moves the index more than a low-price one, and a four-figure stock would wield outsize influence on the index. But that change won’t happen quickly. The last change to a Dow component was in 2020, when Amgen, Honeywell, and Salesforce swapped in for Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, and Raytheon,” Barron’s reported.

Related: 6 Alternative Investments to Consider for 2022

Amazon is part of a slew of companies that have recently announced stock splits. Shopify announced one in April, and meme stock darling GameStop announced on March 31 that it will request stockholder approval for a stock split at the upcoming 2022 annual meeting, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Live Richer Podcast: How To Get Free Rent and Retire Early
Live Blog: Elon Musk, Social Security, Gas Prices and More

Other companies making similar announcements include Tesla in late March, and Amazon and Alphabet, which announced a 20-for-1 stock split in March and February, respectively.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Amazon’s Stock Split Basically ‘Making Change,’ But Might Drive Investment Interest

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Stock Split#Honeywell#Salesforce#Exxon Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. The former is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $213 billion as of May 16, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The second is the second richest man on the planet. His fortune is...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
156K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy