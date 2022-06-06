ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sons and daughters': Notre Dame fight song now recognizes contributions of women to university

By South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
SOUTH BEND — The University of Notre Dame formally changed its fight song lyrics last week to recognize contributions women have made to the university.

At a gala Thursday night celebrating 50 years of coeducation at Notre Dame, University President the Rev. John Jenkins announced the Notre Dame Victory March “will now specifically reference both the sons and daughters of the University,” while sung to the original melody.

While many fans adopted the new lyrics years ago, the first public performance took place at the gala dinner among guests enjoying the reunion.

The altered lyrics are found near the end of the chorus. Previously, the lines read:

Cheer, cheer for old Notre Dame.

Wake up the echoes cheering her name.

Send a volley cheer on high.

Shake down the thunder from the sky.

What though the odds be great or small,

Old Notre Dame will win over all.

While her loyal sons are marching

Onward to victory.

Now, the last two lines will be sung:

While her loyal sons and daughters

March on to victory.

The university began admitting women in the fall of 1972, the same year Title IX passed, prohibiting sex-based discrimination in educational programs and activities.

Notre Dame News:'1619 Project' creator Nikole Hannah-Jones recalls facing 'racial isolation' at Notre Dame

Siblings the Rev. Michael Shea and his brother John Shea wrote the music and lyrics, respectively, to the fight song in 1908. The song was first performed at Notre Dame on Easter Sunday 1909 in the rotunda of the Administration Building.

During the centennial of college football in 1969, the “Victory March” was dubbed “the greatest of all fight songs.”

