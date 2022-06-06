Motorcycle Riders Unite In Denver For ‘Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride’ To Raise Funds For Men’s Health

(CBS4) – A classy group of folks with vintage rides took to the streets in Denver to not only show off their most stylish looks, but to also raise money for a good cause.

The 11th annual Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride continues the worldwide tradition where the main goal is to raise money for men’s health.

“The Distinguished Gentlemen’s ride is all about raising money and awareness for ‘Movember.’ Which is a foundation that concentrates on men’s health issues,” said John Beldock, owner of Erico Motorsports.

Belock, led riders in a vintage motorcycle of his own, a 1967 T-120 Bonneville.

“This is kind of one of the motorcycles that really charged up performance motorcycles,” he said.

Motorcycle’s like Belock’s are on the road all over the globe for The Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride in over 700 cities and 100 countries. Worldwide, the event raised more than $27 million for charities that support men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.

Prostate cancer has personally effected Bernard Wooten, whose Dad had the cancer, but he was able to survive it.

“He’s had cancer. My grandfather had cancer. I’m concerned about myself as well. So, it’s really important for me to be out here during this,” Wooten said.

In all, the event is an opportunity to build stronger connections, celebrate some serious style and help those who ride on two wheels truly live their best lives.

“Men’s health is a real important issue right now. So, I hope people will understand that it is an issue you should get checked, physically as well as mentally. And don’t just let things go by until it’s too late,” Wooten said.