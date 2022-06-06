ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Motorcycle Riders Unite In Denver For ‘Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride’ To Raise Funds For Men’s Health

By Justin Adams
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xc0dd_0g22PZWT00

(CBS4) – A classy group of folks with vintage rides took to the streets in Denver to not only show off their most stylish looks, but to also raise money for a good cause.

The 11th annual Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride continues the worldwide tradition where the main goal is to raise money for men’s health.

“The Distinguished Gentlemen’s ride is all about raising money and awareness for ‘Movember.’ Which is a foundation that concentrates on men’s health issues,” said John Beldock, owner of Erico Motorsports.

Belock, led riders in a vintage motorcycle of his own, a 1967 T-120 Bonneville.

“This is kind of one of the motorcycles that really charged up performance motorcycles,” he said.

Motorcycle’s like Belock’s are on the road all over the globe for The Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride in over 700 cities and 100 countries. Worldwide, the event raised more than $27 million for charities that support men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.

Prostate cancer has personally effected Bernard Wooten, whose Dad had the cancer, but he was able to survive it.

“He’s had cancer. My grandfather had cancer. I’m concerned about myself as well. So, it’s really important for me to be out here during this,” Wooten said.

In all, the event is an opportunity to build stronger connections, celebrate some serious style and help those who ride on two wheels truly live their best lives.

“Men’s health is a real important issue right now. So, I hope people will understand that it is an issue you should get checked, physically as well as mentally. And don’t just let things go by until it’s too late,” Wooten said.

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

4/20 Festival Incident Has Keef Brands Facing Trouble in Denver

Keef Brands could face licensing discipline in Denver after THC-infused beverages were nearly served at this year's Mile High 420 Festival, according to city documents. The festival, which took place at Civic Center Park, celebrated America's unofficial marijuana holiday with a concert and lots of unsanctioned pot smoking on April 20. An annual tradition that began as a rally in defiance of marijuana prohibition decades ago, the 4/20 event at Civic Center has since turned into a permitted event with live music, food, beer gardens and vendors.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

UCHealth Home Run Derby At Coors Field Raises Money For American Cancer Society

(CBS4) – There was a home run derby at Coors Field Tuesday, and Morning Anchor Dominic Garcia was among those who participated and got to step up to the plate for some swings and some hits. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) The day at the ballpark was a charity event, also serving as a bucket list item for Garcia. UCHealth organized the event in support of the American Cancer Society. A group cancer survivors, local media people and Denver Broncos players all gathered for the home run derby. Depending on where you hit it the ball determined how much money each hitter earned for the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Clear Creek County Shuttle Bus Fills Important Role For All Coloradans

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It might be one of the unintentionally best kept secrets of Clear Creek County: The RoundAbout buses. The small buses are basically free taxi services to anyone within the county to anywhere, so long as the buses are running. (credit: CBS) Floyd Gaeth and his family counted on the bus service Friday while traveling to an abandoned gold mine near Idaho Springs. Both he and his wife are legally blind, and their son Timmothy is in a wheelchair. Getting up to the mountains in the first place would be a challenge without help, but getting up dirt roads...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Western Hemisphere City Leaders Set To Descend On Denver For 1st Ever Cities Summit Of The Americas

DENVER (CBS4)– City leaders from across the Western Hemisphere will convene in Denver next April for the first-ever Cities Summit of the Americas. The announcement came from the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (credit: CBS) On Thursday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis celebrated the selection of Denver. The event will draw thousands of elected officials and business leaders from Latin America to find ways to collaborate on everything from climate change to job creation. (credit: CBS) “This is an exciting opportunity for the City of Denver, for the State of Colorado, for communities across our state, to showcase what it means to be a world-class city and a world-class state on the international scale and to play our part in taking those collaborations to the next level,” said Polis. The summit will also feature an expo showcasing companies that provide goods and services aimed at helping communities respond to the challenges they face.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Denver, CO
Society
CBS Denver

Colorado Company Changing The Way Rocket Engines Are Made

BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – When you think of building rocket engines it would be easy to think of teams of scientists laboring over something as big as a school bus. In Berthoud, Colorado they are building small reusable rocket engines quicker than anybody thought possible. (credit: CBS) “Rockets really prior to 2010 had been decades-old programs that were either retrofitted or modified,” said Founder & CEO of Ursa Major Tech Joe Laurienti. He says these days more and more companies and organizations need to get to space quickly and inexpensively. So, Laurienti built his company to meet that need. “We built a business plan...
BERTHOUD, CO
OutThere Colorado

It's official, the '$10K treasure' was found in Colorado – but the hunt is still on

Did you know that a treasure hunt has been taking place on Colorado's trails over the past couple weeks?. As part of Denver-based TINCUP Whisky's 'Three Gold Cups' challenge, a cup was hidden on a Colorado trail with a $10K prize attached to its discovery as a finder's fee. After the cup was placed, a number of clues were released to help curious treasure-seekers narrow down its location. Two cups with the same prize had previously been found in Texas and California, with this third cup being the final cup that the company would be hiding.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Research#Motorcycle#Mental Health#Gentlemen#Vehicles#Bonneville
CBS Denver

E85 Offers Savings On Gas But Drivers Must Have The Right Type Of Car

DENVER (CBS4)– There is a way drivers can save a lot of money per gallon on gasoline, but they have to have the right type of car. CBS4’s Rick Sallinger shares his experience with “flex fuel” or E85. (credit: CBS) “Look at the prices I can save $1.40 a gallon,” I said to myself. That’s right if your car has “flex fuel” that means it takes the fuel called E85. “The cost is $4.89 a gallon if I get unleaded, but $1.40 less if I get E85,” I remarked. So why is this gas that comes out of the yellow handle so much cheaper than...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Issues Temporary Waiver For Restaurants To Serve Alcohol During Stanley Cup Final

DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is helping out businesses that are still struggling through the pandemic. The city is also getting into the Colorado Avalanche spirit as the team advances to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001. (HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images) Denver is allowing a temporary waiver for its 30-day rule for “Temporary Modification of the Premises” application. That means the city will allow bars and restaurants to expand where they can legally serve alcohol and drinks. That’s just in time for Colorado Avalanche watch parties as they head to the Stanley Cup Final.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Cancer
KKTV

Owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants facing allegations, Epiphany restaurant closing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - In a joint statement released Thursday, officials say the owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants, Russ Ware, has allegedly been misusing funds. The press release with a joint statement on behalf of Wild Goose Meeting House LLC, Good Neighbors Meeting House LLC, Epiphany COS LLC and 315 Food and Beverage LLC can be found below:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

‘Cats On Mats’ Returns To Denver Animal Shelter

DENVER (CBS4)– Forget about downward dog, it’s all about cat-cow with the return of cat yoga at the Denver Animal Shelter. “Cats on Mats” is back this summer for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (credit: Denver Animal Shelter) Certified yoga instructors will host the classes with cute kittens and cats as they prowl around the room. (credit: Denver Animal Shelter) The exercise classes not only help the cats stay active and engaged, the classes also raises money for Denver Animal Protection. They also offer great exposure for homeless cats looking for good homes. Cats on Mats offers a seated, accessible yoga class once a month, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 10, July 8, Aug. 5 and Sept. 9. The class is open to anyone and is designed for individuals who use wheelchairs, have balance difficulty or prefer to be seated during class. (credit: Denver Animal Shelter) Tickets are $20 and available online. Classes are limited to 20 people. Bring your own yoga mat.
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

4/20 Festival Leads to Trouble For Colorado Marijuana Company

Even before, but especially after Colorado legalized recreational marijuana back in 2012, the annual 4/20 festival has been quite a staple for pot enthusiasts across the Centennial State. Coloradans gather from all around to congregate in Denver's Civic Center Park to enjoy live music, and vendors and celebrate their collective...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Farmers Hope To Break Down Barriers: ‘We Aren’t Different Than Anybody Else’

LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4) – As Coloradans celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride month, some local farmers in Weld County are using their stories to try and promote inclusion within a historically straight-male dominated profession. Mathew Winterholler and Ryan Throckmorton, an engaged couple from LaSalle, said the farming and agriculture industries can thrive even more if inclusion of people from different backgrounds is further embraced. Both men identify as queer farmers, helping operate a goat farm in northern Colorado. The duo both studied agriculture and decided to stay within the profession even after coming out as gay. (credit: CBS) “For the longest time I...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Some Fireworks Displays Canceled Across Denver Metro Area

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The threat of fire forced the city of Lakewood to cancel its Independence Day fireworks show. City officials say the Big Boom Bash originally scheduled for July 2 will not go on. “The city is exploring other options to celebrate our nation’s independence and bring the community together in 2023,” officials stated in a news release. The city reminds residents all fireworks are illegal in the city including sparklers and smoke bombs. Violators could be fined up to $2,650. Lakewood joins a growing list of entities in the decision to cancel fireworks displays. Englewood, Littleton and Sheridan will host a...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy