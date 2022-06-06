Community comes together for Maddie Taylor and family

The Town of Spring City and the Rhea County community as a whole, is still in shock, as friends and family mourn the loss of former Rhea County High School student athlete, Madison “Maddie” Marie Taylor, 19.

In the aftermath of any tragedy, people quickly ask themselves, “How can I help? Or, what can I do?” I have been pondering those same questions ever since the evening of Monday, May 30, which was Memorial Day.

Despite the heartbreaking, Memorial Day tragedy, it didn’t take long for friends, family and members of the community to come together for what seemed like a vibe or theme straight out of Frank Capra’s classic Christmas movie, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’

For those unaware of the premise of the movie, the down-and-out lead character, George Bailey, ponders what it would be like if hadn’t been born at all. Bailey’s guardian angel, Clarence, appears and shows him what life would be like without him. In the end, and reminiscent of what has occurred in Rhea County this week, Bailey’s family, friends, neighbors and community came together in overwhelming support for their beloved soul — Maddie. Clarence showed George his life was very important and the impact he made on his community was immeasurable, just as Maddie’s impact runs deep.

Maddie certainly didn’t share George Bailey’s negative thoughts — quite the opposite, as she lived life to the fullest, sharing much love and laughs with her family, friends, teammates and coaches. However, the concept of the unknowing impact a person makes on a community, unfortunately, and sadly, isn’t fully discovered until after they’re no longer with us.

The impact this young athlete made on the Spring City and Rhea County communities were made evident, as social media exploded this week with the sad news, with hundreds and hundreds of ‘Prayer Warriors’ offering well wishes and prayers, but coupled with the prayers was quick social action. Within 24-48 hours, a GoFundme account was set up to help her family, along with a fundraiser, an organized Mealtrain and several others.

Along with competing in the Distinguished Young Woman of Rhea County program, Maddie was a multi-sport athlete, playing five sports at Spring City Middle School and excelling in three at RCHS. She played volleyball, basketball and was on the RCHS track and field team. Maddie helped guide the Lady Eagles’ basketball team to the region semifinals her senior year. Despite losing her senior track season due to COVID-19, in May 2020, she signed a track scholarship to Union College (Ky.), where she was a sophomore on the track and basketball teams up until her untimely death on Monday.

I had the honor and pleasure of speaking with Maddie after her college signing in a phone interview, lasting 28 minutes, 13 seconds. During our time on the phone, as she discussed what it meant to her and her family to go to college, I could sense her tender heart swelling with pride and I could almost hear her smiling on the other end as she shared. She was bubbly that day, friendly and we shared several laughs. My main takeaway that day was a young lady who was a hard-working, caring, loving, big-hearted, determined, competitive, passionate, family-oriented and overall great human being who loved people.

Based on all of the social media posts this week, it is very clear Maddie was loved by many, many people, including her brother, Drake McCain Taylor, who was on season 17 of American Idol in 2019. Drake shared the following statement about his sister this week:

“My beautiful baby sister...I have no words. Absolutely no words…I just want to hug and kiss your precious face! I don’t know why God took you yet but I know you are in a better place smiling down on us. You inspired me and so many other people, and overall, had the best heart there ever was. We will never forget you, the memories, or that beautiful contagious smile. I love you so much, forever and always Bean. Until we meet again my precious baby sis!”

Maddie’s first cousin, best friend, and fellow 2020 RCHS graduate, Bradley Goodwin shared the following:

“Losing my best friend has been the toughest thing I’ve gone through in my young life, but I know she is just lighting up heaven with her laugh and smile. Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Until I see you again, I love you bean. ”

Known to all as Maddie, she was known to wear her trademark smile everywhere she went. In researching and pulling numerous social media posts and pictures for this column, I noticed she was smiling in almost every picture. Below are more tributes about Maddie from family, friends and former coaches:

“Our sweet Madison Marie. I want to thank everyone who has reached out, brought food, assisted our family in countless ways, and for every single prayer. We cannot possibly thank everyone enough. And seeing and hearing about how much our Maddie was loved does our hearts so much good. We love you all and ask for continued prayers. We love and miss you, sweet girl! Our sweet princess!” — Maddie’s Aunt, Ashley McArthur Goodwin.

“Our team is heartbroken over the loss of former player, Maddie Taylor #4. We pray for peace and comfort for all who knew and loved her but especially her family. She was ALWAYS smiling and a great friend and teammate.” — RCHS Volleyball team and coaches

“I am still processing the news that one of our RCHS Running Family is no longer with us. Mrs. Coach and I mourn the loss of Our own beloved Madison Taylor. I simply have no words to explain why this could happen to one of the sweetest young ladies I’ve had the pleasure to coach. We sometimes butted heads but never, at any time, did either one of us stop loving the other.

“God gave me the chance to see Maddie, this past fall, do what she loved, run. 5K Cross Country wasn’t her favorite event, in fact she hated it lol, but she did it so her teammates and team (Union College) would have a better chance! That was Maddie! Thinking of others even though it wasn’t in her comfort zone. God, I will miss that smile!

“CoCo Taylor, Courtney McArthur Swafford, Drake, Courtney Rae McArthur and all the rest of her family: Mrs Coach and I love you all. You are in our prayers as that is all we can give to you.

“Again, That Smile!” — RCHS head track coach, Steffan Holder

“Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Madison Taylor was a sophomore at Union and a member of the women’s track and basketball teams.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to her family; coaches, teammates and friends; and the entire Bulldog community.

Update - A remembrance ceremony is being planned by the Office of Student Development for Friday, June 3rd at 1:00 PM, for those members of the campus community who are on campus or nearby. We will have a moment of silence for Madison, and the chapel bells will sound in mourning. Those on campus are welcome to assemble near the front steps of Centennial Hall for the ceremony.

“An additional memorial service is also being planned for the fall semester when students have returned to campus.” — Union College

“Yesterday an awful tragedy rocked our town, community and our staff. One of our own staff lost her sister in a lake accident yesterday! Thank you to everyone who prayed, as we were faced with the news that she was missing. Thank you to the customers who understood as our staff tried to push through with tear soaked red faces. Thank you to those who understood why we couldn’t give more information at the time. God knows our hearts and our prayers. Please keep this family and our community in both.

“It’s amazing that the goal was reached 2 times within a 24 hour period!! To live in a community that truly loves its people is a blessing!! Donations will still be accepted and appreciated! The GoFundMe will remain open and the South East Bank account is still accepting donations as well!

“We will also ask that you please respect the families’ privacy and let them grieve this unthinkable loss.” — Nick’s Lakeside Grill / Leslee Phillips

“Sending love and prayers to my Rhea County family and all who knew this beautiful soul. May you all find the peace that surpasses all understanding. Please remember the Rhea County/Spring City community & particularly the family/friends of former Lady Eagle basketball, track & field, & volleyball standout Madison Taylor.” — Former Herald-News sports reporter, Christopher Hall

“This wonderful, awesome young lady has been a part of our family for as long as I can remember. She always had this contagious smile and was so outgoing. We were always aggravating each other! My heart hurts for her mother, father, and her siblings and her friends (lots)! Please say a prayer for everyone who knew her, because she most definitely left a great impression on them! LOVE!!!!” — SCMS/RCHS softball coach, Randy Mathis

“Maddie is loved. I’ve tried for days to come up with words to ease the hurt of broken hearts, words to bring comfort, words to honor sweet Maddie the way she deserves to be honored, but soon after telling her mom I would share about Maddie when I could find the right words, I realized that nothing I say will sufficiently embody Maddie’s character, personality, smile, or God-given gift to make everyone feel like someone.

“This is my attempt to celebrate her and honor her – to leave more memories for Maddie’s parents, her siblings, her family, and all who love her – additional memories to hold on to, to look back on, to recall all the ways Maddie made the lives of those she knew richer because of her presence alone – remembrances to cling to knowing the light she has always been will continue to shine because of the way she lived and the way she loved.

“I got to coach this amazing kiddo, and I’ve been asked several times the last few days what my favorite memory is of her from a coach perspective, and y’all, I can’t pick one.

“Athlete. Amazing work ethic. Cheerleader. Coachable. Court Leader. Aggressive. Motivator. Lefty. Great Attitude. Tenacious Defender. Respectful. Fierce. Never backed down from a challenge. Always wanted to know what she could do to get better. The list goes on and on, but the point I’m trying to make is that Maddie = a coach’s dream. Maddie was the kind of player that coaches tell their players about years later. The type of player you use as an example to motivate future players and I even sometimes found myself talking about Maddie to students in the classroom about work ethic years after I coached her - to kids who never knew or met her. She was the type of player that coaches would often say “I wish I had a team full of ______.” I will go ahead and speak for any coach that had the opportunity to coach Maddie and guess that they’d probably say the same thing, “I wish I had a team full of Maddie Taylors.

“[…]Maddie always showed love.

“I will forever cherish the memories I have with Maddie, and I will forever miss her and her Bubba passing me on the road and waving like maniacs to make sure I saw them – always making me smile. I will forever miss passing her or her stopping on her way in or out from visiting Hunter to talk to me or cheer me on driving by on the rare occasion I’d take on some fresh air and exercise – again, she always made time. I will forever miss her Instagram posts, silly faces, catching up, telling her I’m proud of her and love her, and watching her crush everything she sets out to achieve, like going to college on a running scholarship and ending up showing out and gaining a spot on the Union basketball team, too.

“But I will forever smile when I think of Maddie. I will forever remember the lessons she taught me, the love she showed me, the laughter she brought me, and the light she took with her anywhere she went. I will forever smile knowing that there are countless ways her light and her love are going to continue to live here on earth through those that were fortunate enough to meet her, know her, be loved by her, and even those who never met her but will be forever changed by learning about Madison Marie Taylor.

“If you knew Maddie at all, you knew love.

“Maddie is loved.” — Former SCMS basketball coach, Cara Reed

Along with cover her in sports during her senior year, in the two encounters I had the honor of having with Maddie, a postgame interview and her college signing interview, she lived up to every kind word and tribute being shared this week and in this article. Maddie was a bright, shining light to so many, as she made a huge impact in just 19 years.

Rest In Peace, Maddie, you were loved by many.

Anyone wishing to help Maddie’s family, visit the following GoFundMe link: https://gofund.me/52b25257

Anyone interested with donating meals to the family, visit the following link: mealtrain.com/k07e30

Those interested in attending and supporting “Maddie’s Benefit Car Show,” visit the following link:

https://facebook.com/events/s/maddies-benefit-car-show/315275967465767/

Visit The Herald-News Facebook and Instagram pages this weekend for a video tribute honoring the life of Maddie Taylor.