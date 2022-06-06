Some states require all high school students to take a personal finance class

Despite being considered the “ gold standard ” of personal finance education, just nine states require students to take a standalone financial literacy course to graduate high school.

In recent years, due in part to the financial hardship exacerbated by the pandemic, more states have been introducing legislation that would create a required standalone personal finance course. In the past few years alone , Nebraska, Ohio, Mississippi, and North Carolina have passed legislation making financial literacy courses a graduation requirement.

While the length of the required course varies—some states require a full semester, while others mandate a half-semester—imposing a graduation requirement is one of the few ways experts say schools can ensure more equal access to financial literacy education. In states without a graduation requirement, socioeconomic inequities between districts can inhibit schools with fewer resources from teaching personal finance material.

Though the number of states requiring a standalone financial literacy course for graduation is relatively small, more states have introduced or passed legislation requiring personal finance education, whether as part of another class or as a project, before graduating. In 2021, Rhode Island passed a law requiring students to take a personal finance course or complete a project in order to graduate.