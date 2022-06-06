The Little Greenbelt Newspaper That Made Supreme Court History
When a prominent real estate developer sued a small volunteer newspaper in Greenbelt in 1965, the staff went door-to-door collecting donations to hire a lawyer and fought back all the way to the Supreme Court, where it won. That case, Greenbelt Co-Op Publishing v. Bresler, helped establish constitutional protections...
MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman has thrown out a lawsuit filed against three Republican members of Wisconsin’s delegation in Washington, DC. The lawsuit, filed by a group of ten voters, accused Senator Ron Johnson and Representatives Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald of “engaging in or assisting with an insurrection or rebellion against the United States” by spreading lies about the 2020 Presidental election.
Employers in Washington, D.C., can no longer punish workers for personal use of marijuana outside of work hours or require related drug testing as a condition of employment, according to a new bill passed by the City Council on Tuesday. Under the legislation, city employers, with some exceptions, cannot cite...
As a Calvert County resident now residing in the Prince George’s County border town of Brandywine, Jeffrie E. Long Jr. pledges to make sure residents of District 27B get an adequate portion of resources from the state when the Maryland General Assembly is in session. The 25-year-old pastor of...
(WEAA)— Marilyn Mosby’s State’s Attorney’s Office is having staffing issues. According to the Baltimore Sun, a number of current and former prosecutors in her office “spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution”. The report states they revealed the work environment consists...
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It has been weeks since a WUSA9 investigation uncovered padlocked gates, bugs, and rats inside a DC Housing Authority complex. District leaders have since sent inspectors to Potomac Gardens on Capitol Hill who reportedly found more than 100 violations. WUSA9 started looking into the issues...
LAUREL, Md. — Imagine getting a water bill for thousands of dollars. Then, imagine trying to get someone from the water company on the line for some answers, only to be on hold for hours. That’s what viewers in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties tell WUSA9 they’ve been dealing with for years.
Baltimore, Maryland – Isabel FitzGerald, age 52, of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to bribery involving an agent of a program receiving federal funds in relation to a scheme involving information technology contracts with the State of Maryland Department of Human Services. As part of her guilty plea, FitzGerald will be ordered to pay $38,310 […]
Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby deflected responsibility for a shortage of prosecutors in her office, while dismissing media reports about staffing shortages during a Baltimore City Council hearing about her agency’s budget on Monday night . Mosby, a Democrat who is seeking his third term as the city’s elected...
Jerry DeWolf said voters need to stand up and fight during this upcoming election. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Washington County Republican leaders say Frederick County, which used to be politically red, is now more blue than purple, and those liberal voters are bleeding over into neighboring counties. Jerry DeWolf,...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Carroll County school board is expected to take action Wednesday on a new policy that would prohibit the display of LGBTQ Pride flags on school property. The draft policy is a result of some teachers and parents expressing concern about the Pride flag being displayed...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit the Fire Museum of Maryland next week to see the effort to restore the fireboat “Tommy,” named for her father, former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro Jr.
After nearly six decades in service, the boat was decommissioned in 2015, and after years being stored at stored at Tradepoint Altantic/Sparrows Point, the vessel was transported to the museum in Lutherville last month.
Through her charitable foundation, Pelosi has supported the project to restore the boat. At a press conference scheduled Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m., she’s expected to urge her friends, family and the public to join in the preservation campaign.
Once the boat is fully restored, visitors will be able to step aboard, tour the wheelhouse and learn about the importance of marine firefighting for port cities like Baltimore.
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio called the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021 "a dust-up" when answering a question about a controversial tweet from earlier this week. In a tweet on Monday, the 59-year-old questioned why the 2020 riots following...
NEWARK, NJ — A Maryland man was indicted Friday on money laundering charges related to money obtained through unlawful computer intrusions that targeted a New Jersey-based employee benefit and payroll management company, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Oladapo Sunday Ogunbiyi, 40, of Greenbelt, Maryland, is charged by indictment...
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Carmen Facciolo, the Assistant Chief for the Montgomery County Police Department, has been suspended with pay, according to a county Spokesperson. Facciolo was Montgomery County's first civilian assistant police chief. He was appointed by County Executive Elrich in June 2021 and was formally confirmed by the council.
The dispute over a proposed massive development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is back in court. Eleven Talbot County residents and a nonprofit group formed by one of them have sued the Maryland Department of the Environment. They accuse the agency of violating state law by letting construction proceed at the Lakeside development in Trappe after the county planning commission withdrew its approval.
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
