Watch Guns N' Roses Cover Deep Track From AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell' Album

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 4 days ago

Guns N' Roses are back on the road in Europe this summer with their first live shows of 2022.

At the first concert of the new tour, June 4 in Portugal, GNR performed an expansive 26-song set that included a cover of an AC/DC 's "Walk All Over You" from 1979's Highway to Hell .

While Guns N' Roses has covered numerous AC/DC cuts over the years, "Walk All Over You" was a new one, even for Axl Rose , who famously toured with the Aussie rock legends in 2016 .

Ultimate Classic Rock notes that Rose never performed "Walk All Over You" even with AC/DC, despite being lauded for encouraging the band to dig deeper into its Bon Scott -era catalog during the 'Rock or Bust' tour. Check it out via the player above!

The night included several setlist landmarks for GNR.

The band delivered a rendition of the Appetite for Destruction track "You're Crazy" for the first time since 1991 and a version of the Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP's "Reckless Life" for the first time since 1993.

The band also performed both of its 2021 singles , "Absurd" and "Hard Skool," and dedicated "Civil War" to Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shza7_0g22OIED00
Photo: Getty Images North America

