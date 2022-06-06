Watch Guns N' Roses Cover Deep Track From AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell' Album

Guns N' Roses are back on the road in Europe this summer with their first live shows of 2022.

At the first concert of the new tour, June 4 in Portugal, GNR performed an expansive 26-song set that included a cover of an AC/DC 's "Walk All Over You" from 1979's Highway to Hell .

While Guns N' Roses has covered numerous AC/DC cuts over the years, "Walk All Over You" was a new one, even for Axl Rose , who famously toured with the Aussie rock legends in 2016 .

Ultimate Classic Rock notes that Rose never performed "Walk All Over You" even with AC/DC, despite being lauded for encouraging the band to dig deeper into its Bon Scott -era catalog during the 'Rock or Bust' tour. Check it out via the player above!

The night included several setlist landmarks for GNR.

The band delivered a rendition of the Appetite for Destruction track "You're Crazy" for the first time since 1991 and a version of the Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP's "Reckless Life" for the first time since 1993.

The band also performed both of its 2021 singles , "Absurd" and "Hard Skool," and dedicated "Civil War" to Ukraine.