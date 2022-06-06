ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Patricia Louise Webley

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to Heaven to be with her Lord. She deeply loved all that knew her and was her children's and...

www.yakimaherald.com

Beth Ann Withrow

Beth Ann Withrow

Beth Ann Withrow, 86, of Gleed, Wa. passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022 following a long struggle with cancer. Beth was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She always had a kind word and positive, joking attitude for everyone she met. Beth was born on August 5, 1935...
GLEED, WA
Linda Moore, 83

Linda Moore, 83

Linda Moore, 83, of Yakima died Friday, May 27. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Myrna Jack, 56

Myrna Jack, 56

Myrna Jack, 56, of Toppenish died Saturday, June 4, at Prestige Healthcare, Sunnyside. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, valleyhillsfh.com.
TOPPENISH, WA
Monte Werst, 88

Monte Werst, 88

Monte Werst, 88, of Ellensburg died Saturday, June 4. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg, 509-925-2902.
ELLENSBURG, WA
James A. Warner, 91

James A. Warner, 91

James A. Warner, 91, of Yakima died Sunday, June 5. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Lorna L. Sisk, 78

Lorna L. Sisk, 78

Lorna Louise Sisk, 78, of Ellensburg died Sunday, June 5. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Pat Ridley

Pat Ridley

Please join us in a Celebration of Life ceremony for Pat Ridley (11/18/46-01/14/22). This casual get together will be held on Wednesday, June 15th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Stone Church, 3303 Englewood Avenue. Light food and refreshments will be served.
YAKIMA, WA
David Gonzalez-Ochoa, 42

David Gonzalez-Ochoa, 42

David Gonzalez-Ochoa, 42, of Yakima died Saturday, May 28. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Armanda Williams, 84

Armanda Williams, 84

Armanda "Loretta" Williams, 84, of Wapato died Sunday, June 5. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, valleyhillsfh.com.
WAPATO, WA
David A. Novobielski, 67

David A. Novobielski, 67

David A. Novobielski, 67, of Union Gap died Monday, June 6. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
UNION GAP, WA
Charles Smith

Charles Smith

Charles (Chuck) Vernon Smith, of Yakima, Washington, passed away June 5, 2022 at age 86. Chuck was born to Tom and Dorothy Smith in Little Rock, Arkansas on April 30, 1936, as the oldest of five children. His family moved to Selah, Washington where he would grow up and attend school, before doing a tour in the Marines and attending college.
YAKIMA, WA
Sara H Maltos, 87

Sara H Maltos, 87

Sara H Maltos, 87, of Granger died Tuesday, June 7. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
GRANGER, WA
Sofia Vargas, 79

Sofia Vargas, 79

Sofia Vargas, 79, of Sunnyside died Tuesday, June 7. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez

On June 5, 2022 in the early morning hours, Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez was called to her celestial home after a short battle with complications from a stroke at Harborview's Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Born June 5, 1937, Teresa lived a life full of happiness, laughter, singing and cooking for family and guests and serving God. Teresa was born in Tepatitlan de Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico. She grew up on a ranch and farm with her family prior to marrying her husband Salvador Velazquez Leos on February 17, 1955. They raised six boys together and shared a marriage until the passing of Salvador in 2002. Teresa continued with life spending a large portion of her time split between Mexico and the Yakima Valley. Teresa cherished spending time with her boys, grandchildren, relatives and friends made along her life's journey. She also enjoyed needle point, singing, cooking (Mole de nopales, fideo, chilito de huevo and frijoles con chorizo). As a devout Catholic she spent her time praying the Rosary not only for her family but also for those who needed God's guiding hand the most. Teresa joins her husband Salvador and countless relatives and friends in heaven.? She is survived by all 6 of her sons and their spouses, Galo & Rosa Velazquez, Juan Manuel & Gloria Velazquez, Horacio & Norma Velazquez, Oscar & Claudia Velazquez, Alejandro & Guadalupe Velazquez and Salvador Velazquez Jr. and his girlfriend Angie, 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. We will miss Doña Tere's "consejos bendiciones," long talks and her immense presence in our lives. "Vuela alto Doña Tere" dejo su huella en cada uno de nuestros corazones. A viewing will be held Friday, June 10th 2-5 PM with a rosary at 5 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 11th at 11:00 AM at St Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish, WA. Burial to follow at Zillah, WA Cemetery.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Treaty Day Parade in Toppenish

Scenes from the Treaty Day Parade Friday, June 10, 2022 in Toppenish, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Weekender: Things to do June 10-12

Although the official first day of summer is ahead of us still, it already feels like summer. Air conditioners are humming. Shorts and tank tops are in heavy rotation. Some events and festivities instantly conjure images and memories of summer. Cruising Yakima Avenue is as traditional as cutting the first watermelon of the year.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Sunnyside community is watching school board

To the editor — Gang violence in our community and overall mental health has clearly worsened since the beginning of the pandemic (Mental Health America 2022 report) among our youth. With the recent hiring of the Sunnyside superintendent, how is the school board planning to address these serious issues with students, teachers and staff at Sunnyside School District?
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wapato student graduates with help of others after losing her mother senior year

WAPATO — Remembering what her mother said, Janel Pimms knows she was right. But Janel was a young teen and admittedly stubborn. “We’d be in the car and she’d be like, ‘Janel, just do your homework,’” Janel said of Carmanita “Carman” Pimms, who raised her. “I’d get home and do everything but my homework.”
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Cruising through the summer: Cruising and car events in the Yakima Valley

Few things will make most people turn their heads to gawk. Shiny paint, revving engines, hydraulics and car horns are some of them. The second and third Saturdays of each summer month, Yakima Avenue and surrounding parking lots fill with vintiques, low-riders and custom vehicles. Cruising Yakima Avenue is a...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Two outbreaks of avian flu detected in Yakima County

The bird flu has made its way to Yakima County, and state officials encourage flock owners to take steps to protect uninfected birds. A backyard flock in Yakima County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza Tuesday and a second case was confirmed in the county Friday afternoon, according to news releases from the Washington state Department of Agriculture.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

