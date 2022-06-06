ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

Local groups donate to Little Learners Daycare

By From staff reports
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lb6R7_0g22O4xI00

Representatives from Tennessee Farm Bureau, Tennessee Farmers Cooperative and Farm Credit Mid-America/Rural First donated a total of $2,700 to Little Learners at First United Methodist Church to provide backpack meals for hungry kids in Rhea County.

Funds were raised through “Shooting Hunger” sporting clays shoots. Since 2015, “Shooting Hunger” events have provided more than two million meals to hungry Tennesseans. For more information visit www.shootinghunger.com.

Pictured above, in the front row from left to right are Kelly Commins (Farm Bureau Board secretary), Sarah Williams (Rural First), Samantha Crisp (Director of Little Learners),Charlie Sneed (Farm Credit) and Greg Walker (Farm Bureau Agency Manager). In the back row, from left to right, are Shane Williams (Farm Credit), Scott Roberts (Ag Central) and Edsel Freels (Farm Bureau Board President).

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Parent

6 Rutherford County Family Events in June

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation presents a summer of Movies Under the Stars. Bring lawn chairs, blankets — even use the bed of your truck — to see free movies. The season kicks off Monday, June 6 and runs through the week of June 27. Movies begin at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free for all ages. Concessions are sold. Visit Facebook to learn more or email lwright@murfreesborotn.gov.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Old Highland Park Church burns

11:25 UPDATE: Fire Dept. extends “shelter in place” to 5 blocks around church. 11 PM UPDATE: from Chatt. Fire Dept. “Residents living within these blocks: 3rd Street to Highland Park Avenue, 3rd Street in between Glenwood Parkway and Highland Park Ave, extending South to East Main Street at Highland Park Ave and up to Dodds Avenue are asked to shelter in place due to the smoke hazard caused by a major structure fire in the area. Please stay inside and close all of your windows and doors at this time. ”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Friday, June 10th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Wednesday, federal agents made the first arrest in connection to the mass shooting on McCallie Avenue. Garrian King is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. Garrian King has been arrested...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rhea County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
WDEF

Does Chattanooga Have a Gang Problem?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Do we have a gang problem in Chattanooga?. “Yes,” said Public Defender Boyd Patterson. An affidavit from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms has confirmed the presence of three known gang members from two different gangs at the scene of the McCallie shooting. With...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Schools announces four new principals

Four new principals are stepping into leadership roles with RCS for the 22-23 school year. All come with incredible experience in education and leadership. Justin Smith, Blackman High School principal: Smith has worked in education since 2001, most recently as an assistant principal at Blackman High School. He’s served previously as an instructional coach and teacher.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Keep the Snakes Away

Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment was stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina. Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina results in arrests. KCS Board of Ed body cameras. Updated: 1 hours ago. The Knox County Board of Education is funding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Williams
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville approves largest pay increase in city history

COOKEVILLE – The Cookeville City Council has approved on first reading its 2022-2023 budget which includes a 12% increase in the city’s pay scales, the largest pay increase in city history. Most city employees would receive a raise of $4,576, with employees in the fire department receiving a $4,680 increase.
COOKEVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Baby Brooklyn Alleigh Grace Fleury

Brooklyn Alleigh Grace Fleury was born on May 24, 2022, at 6:11 a.m. weighing 4 pounds, 6 ounces. and 17 inches long. After 12 days, Jesus called her home while in her Mommy’s arms. Brooklyn loved to have her hair petted, holding Mommy’s finger, and listening to Daddy’s voice....
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Charity#Little Learners Daycare#Tennessee Farm Bureau#Tennesseans#Farm Bureau Board#Farm Bureau Agency#Edsel Freels Lrb
earnthenecklace.com

John Martin Leaving WRCB Local 3 News: Where Is the Tennessee Anchor Going?

Tennessee residents were entertained by John Martin’s brand of reportage every morning. But that era has come to an end. John Martin announced he is leaving Local 3 News in Chattanooga. Naturally, WRCB viewers had questions about his departure. They want to know where he’s going next and if he’ll stay in Chattanooga. Martin recently celebrated a milestone in his personal life with his followers and viewers. And, he shared answers about his professional life, too.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Parents, students suing Knox County Schools over gender discrimination

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A parent and student are suing Knox County Schools for gender discrimination, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. The suit focuses on sports funding and resources. The plaintiffs argue in the filing that the school system is violating Title IX, a 1972 act that, in part, ensures that no one involved in an education program that receives federal funding be discriminated against due to their gender.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Rutherford, Coffee, Grundy and Marion County Deputies involved in Pursuit for nearly 70 miles

On June 7, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle from Murfreesboro. Coffee County deputies received a call that the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department was pursuing a white Ford F-250 taken from the Murfreesboro City Street Department traveling eastbound on I-24 headed into Coffee County. Several county units responded to intercept the vehicle.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WSMV

TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment to cause higher summer electric bills

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee Electric announced members can expect higher than normal bills this summer as the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Fuel Cost Adjustment charge remains up, primarily to higher natural gas prices. “As compared to last summer’s bills, we calculate the impact of the higher TVA charges...
MURFREESBORO, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Lawsuit over sexuality, celibacy splits Grainger County church

A United Methodist pastor has filed a lawsuit against several members of her congregation for falsely claiming that she is a practicing homosexual, court records show. The Reverend Bodhi Der Parunakian, pastor of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Rutledge, says the lies amounted to defamation and ended up costing her two appointments.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
714
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy