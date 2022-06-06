Local groups donate to Little Learners Daycare

Representatives from Tennessee Farm Bureau, Tennessee Farmers Cooperative and Farm Credit Mid-America/Rural First donated a total of $2,700 to Little Learners at First United Methodist Church to provide backpack meals for hungry kids in Rhea County.

Funds were raised through “Shooting Hunger” sporting clays shoots. Since 2015, “Shooting Hunger” events have provided more than two million meals to hungry Tennesseans. For more information visit www.shootinghunger.com.

Pictured above, in the front row from left to right are Kelly Commins (Farm Bureau Board secretary), Sarah Williams (Rural First), Samantha Crisp (Director of Little Learners),Charlie Sneed (Farm Credit) and Greg Walker (Farm Bureau Agency Manager). In the back row, from left to right, are Shane Williams (Farm Credit), Scott Roberts (Ag Central) and Edsel Freels (Farm Bureau Board President).