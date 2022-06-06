Lessons learned in 4H help a successful military career

From its inception, the 4-H Club has sought to develop members’ skills, knowledge, and confidence in order to add quality to their youth and adulthood. Numerous Rhea County 4-H alums credit their 4-H experiences with contributing to their life’s successes. Several upcoming columns will introduce you to some of them.

4-H alumnus, Brock Harris has had a professional career that took him literally around the world as he rose through the ranks of the US Army to Colonel. Recently he shared with me his belief that lessons learned in the 4-H Club contributed to his success. He quoted the words of the pledge which members recite at every meeting: I pledge my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart to greater loyalty, my Hands to larger service, and my Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world. “I tried to live my life by this simple motto that I learned at a very young age,” he said.

Harris named crop production as his main 4-H project with gardening as his favorite activity. Harvest time every year included exhibiting his fruits and vegetables at the Rhea County Fair.

Another of Harris’s projects closely related to crop production was soil judging. He was one of a four- member team who graded the soil’s visible features of slope, texture, color, and appearance for its suitability for crop production, or building a home. As a result of participating in the soil judging competition and working in the family’s cabbage growing business through high school and college, he grew to love gardening and landscaping, and still aspires to be a farmer on some small level.

That project led to his favorite hobby of working with plants and flowers in his yard. “Wherever we lived in the world, my goal was always to grow a great yard. Participation in 4-H was a catalyst in further developing this interest throughout my life,” Harris said.

After considering his youth activities, he recognized that it was through 4-H that he received his first project management experience. “Successfully growing crops requires planning, vision, hard work, record keeping, trust in God, and patience – skills that began in the family garden and that are used daily, personally and professionally,” he added.

To answer why young people should be 4-H members, Harris reiterated the desirable qualities for any youth development program. “The 4-H program teaches responsibility, teamwork, public speaking, and many other useful life skills. Most of all, 4-H was fun. I truly believe the program encourages our young people to pursue their best on a daily basis.”

When asked about some of his favorite 4-H memories, with a smile he told about his fourth and fifth grade years at Frazier School when his classroom won the award for Best Club in the County. He remembered that Dallas Smith was his teacher and that the classroom worked together to complete projects, participate in contests, and conduct meetings according to parliamentary procedure. “It (winning the best club award) was probably the first meaningful team award I was ever a part of,” Harris said.

Since Harris had named Dallas Smith as the classroom teacher and 4-H enthusiast who had led his class to county-wide recognition, I decided to contact him. Smith now retired from teaching and educational administration had himself been a 4-H’er. Recognizing the value of the organization, he had not only guided classroom students in their 4-H work but had also directed his son in 4-H Club work. As a fifth grader, Smith’s son had raised the grand champion entry in the poultry division at the Rhea County Fair. On the day we talked, Smith told me that his granddaughter had chicks under the grow light in his basement and was making her plan to get the chicks outside in the pen. Our discussions of three generations of Smith 4-H’ers confirmed the value he placed on the club’s activities.

Harris and Smith are two successful 4-H alumni who easily articulated the value of the 4-H Club in contributing to the development of young people. Harris added one other dimension when he told about going to 4-H camp in Crossville and going to other events across the state. “As a result (of 4-H), I was able to envision life beyond Rhea County.” Throughout his life, Harris truly lived the words of the club’s pledge in which he promised, better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world. When he recited that pledge, he had no idea how big his world would be.

Better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world -- isn’t that what we all should pledge?