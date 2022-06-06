A 31-year-old man and his 5-year-old son died after the dirt bike the two were on crashed into a Volkswagen hatchback near New Castle on Saturday night, police said.

Delaware State Police were called to Route 9 at its intersection with Halcyon Drive just before 9:15 p.m. for reports of the wreck.

There, they found Warren Harmon Sr. dead and his son, Warren Harmon Jr., critically injured. The boy was rushed to Nemours Children’s Hospital, where he later died, police said Monday.

According to police, Harmon was driving the unregistered dirt bike on Route 9 with his son sitting between him and the handlebars when he hit a Volkswagen that was turning onto Halcyon Drive from Route 9.

The dirt bike – which Harmon was driving illegally – did not have any lights, police said. Both Harmons were ejected after hitting the front of the car.

Delaware law requires off-highway vehicles, including dirt bikes , to be registered before use. Even when they are registered, drivers are not allowed to operate them on streets or highways except in very specific cases.

Route 9 southbound was closed for about 4½ hours as police investigated.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 31-year-old man, 5-year-old son killed after unregistered dirt bike hits car near New Castle