Louisville, KY

Why Dan-O's Seasoning is betting on Rich Strike at the Belmont Stakes

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
When Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike races at the Belmont Stakes Saturday, he’ll be backed by another underdog success story from the Bluegrass State.

Louisville-based Dan-O's Seasoning, a fast-growing culinary spice brand, has signed on as the exclusive sponsor for Rich Strike. The 80-1 odds winner of the 154th Kentucky Derby on May 7 sat out the Preakness Stakes but will race the final race in the Triple Crown season, The Belmont Stakes this weekend.

“I know what it’s like to be the long shot, going up against the big guys and making it anyway,” said Dan Oliver, founder of Dan-O's Seasonings. “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Rich Strike and his team. This horse has grit, determination and an unstoppable spirit. He’s shown everyone what a long shot can do when you give them a chance.”

A long shot himself, Oliver created Dan-O’s low-sodium, sugar-free, diet-friendly blend of herbs and spices as a college student. At the time he had just $8,000 to invest in his spice mix business. It wasn't until 15 years later while working as a bartender in Louisville that he decided to try to sell his product.

Oliver was selling his product at trade shows and flea markets when the pandemic hit in 2020. Now stuck at home, Oliver turned to a “Plan B” marketing strategy. He started to utilize the social media platform TikTok to promote Dan-O's seasoning and suddenly his videos went viral and sales of the seasoning soared.

Thanks in large part to Dan-O's popularity on social media, the company has seen explosive expansion, landing on shelves in 7,800 stores nationwide — an almost 6,000% increase in retail availability over two years.

Saturday at the Belmont Stakes, Dan-O’s logo will adorn Rich Strike’s blanket and trailer as well as vests worn by trainer Eric Reed and the rest of the training team. Jockey Sonny Leon, also sponsored by Dan-O’s, will sport the logo on his pants.

Rich Strike earned a spot in last month’s Kentucky Derby the morning of the race and won with 80-to-1 odds. A relative newcomer to horse racing, Oklahoma-based owner Rick Dawson of Red-TR Racing, took a chance on the horse they affectionately call “Richie,” claiming him in a maiden race last September.

When looking for a sponsor for Rich Strike, Dawson liked the idea of partnering with a brand that understood what it meant to work hard, come from behind and win big.

“Rich Strike and Dan-O’s, it’s a perfect match,” Dawson said in a news release. “Neither of us started as the biggest or the best known in our industries, but we both know when we have a good thing and we don’t give up. We’re excited to see Rich Strike don the Dan-O’s logo this weekend and win another one at the 2022 Belmont Stakes.”

Want a taste of the underdog success story which now sponsors the best come-from-behind victory in decades? Dan-O’s Seasoning comes in three flavors, Original, Spicy, and Hot Chipotle. The all-purpose seasoning is meant to be used on pretty much everything and is made with all-natural ingredients with no chemicals or fillers. For more information and retail locations visit danosseasoning.com.

The 154th Belmont Stakes, the third and final jewel of the Triple Crown season, airs Saturday on NBC with coverage from 5-7 p.m.

Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com or Twitter @kirbylouisville.

The Courier Journal

