ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Romeo Crennel retiring after 50 years of coaching

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YRsh_0g22MvHc00

BOSTON -- Romeo Crennel, who won three Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator with the Patriots under Bill Belichick, is retiring from coaching.

The 74-year-old Crennel announced his retirement on Monday, ending a 50-year career in the profession -- 39 of which have been in the NFL.

"Football has been my entire life and it's been a dream come true to coach for 50 years," Crennel said in a statement. "There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I'll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I'll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family. I would also want to thank my wife Rosemary and my three daughters, Lisa, Tiffany and Kristine, for all of their support over the years. Because of their love and selflessness, I have been able to live out my dream. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football."

Crennel first coached in the NFL with the New York Giants from 1981-92, winning two Super Bowls. He stayed with Bill Parcells with the Patriots and the Jets and spent a year running Cleveland's defense in 2000 before becoming Belichick's defensive coordinator in 2001.

The Patriots ranked sixth in the NFL in points allowed in 2001, winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history. They ranked first in points allowed in 2003 and second in points allowed in 2004, with both seasons ending with Super Bowl victories.

After leaving the Patriots, Crennel was the head coach of the Browns from 2005-08. He was the defensive coordinator in Kansas City before becoming the interim head coach, then the full-time head coach. His final coaching stop was Houston, where he served as defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, associate head coach, interim head coach, and senior advisor over the course of eight seasons. In 2020, Crennel became the oldest head coach in NFL history at 73 years old.

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Seem To Be Preparing For A Big Move

It’s tough for Seattle Seahawks fans to remain optimistic nowadays. After all, they’ve lost two franchise icons in Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner to the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Likewise, they are playing in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL because the...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
thecomeback.com

Brian Mitchell goes off on Jack Del Rio, Ron Rivera

On Wednesday, Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio put fuel on the fire of his previous comments comparing the January 6 insurrection to the George Floyd/social justice protests of 2020. Plenty of people responded with thoughts of their own, including former NFL star Brian Mitchell. Del Rio made...
NFL
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former Alabama Football Star Has Reportedly Died

A former University of Alabama football star has reportedly died at the age of 55. According to multiple reports, former Alabama football All-American Robert Stewart has passed away. Stewart's death was confirmed in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday. “Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Crennel
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Best Ever: NFL World Reacts

For most NFL fans - and players and coaches - the greatest quarterback of all-time is an easy answer at this point: it's Tom Brady. Brady, after all, holds a number of all-time passing records and he's won seven Super Bowls. But to Ryan Fitzpatrick, the best quarterback to ever...
NFL
NBC Sports

Nia Long, Guy Fieri among many celebs at TD Garden for Game 3

The stars are out at TD Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. A number of celebrities are in attendance for the first Finals game in Boston since 2010. Among them is rapper Nelly, who's taking the stage at halftime, and NBC's The Voice finalist Michelle Brooks-Thompson, who's performing the National Anthem.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Retirement#American Football#Super Bowls#The New York Giants#Kansas City Chiefs#Texans
CBS Boston

Patriots cancel final day of mandatory minicamp

FOXBORO – The Patriots' mandatory minicamp ended up being slightly shorter than originally planned.Bill Belichick opted not to hold the third and final practice of the week. Day 3 of minicamp was scheduled to take place Thursday but was canceled.Players were next scheduled to be on the practice field on Monday with the final round of OTAs. But Belichick canceled those sessions as well, the Patriots announced Thursday afternoon.This has been common in past years, with Belichick rewarding players for their hard work. New England will next hit the field for the start of training camp, though no starting date has been announced yet. The first two days of minicamp were relatively uneventful. Wide receiver Tre Nixon was among the standouts from the sessions, while Mac Jones was solid by all accounts as well.All players who had been missing during voluntary offseason sessions were present during the mandatory practices. 
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Grading the offseason moves of every NFL team

Arizona's offseason started with some social media conflict between star quarterback Kyler Murray and the team, but the Cardinals appeased him by acquiring former Oklahoma teammate Marquise Brown to replace Christian Kirk. The right side of the offensive line still looks shaky, and the losses of Chase Edmonds and Chandler Jones could be big. The failure to address the secondary should also make fans nervous.
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy