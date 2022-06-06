Metro Boomin's mother reportedly murdered in family tragedy

Metro Boomin reportedly endured a family tragedy over the weekend. TMZ reports that the producer’s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne , was killed by her husband whose identity has not been disclosed.

The incident allegedly happened on Friday (June 3). Leslie’s spouse, who was not Metro's biological father, died by suicide afterwards. An autopsy is currently underway to find the exact cause of Leslie's death. According to TMZ , Metro received the tragic news after his mother's body was discovered by cops near the Atlanta area. Reps for the producer have relayed that the family is requesting privacy during this time.

Metro publicly credited his mother for supporting him on several occasions. For her birthday in 2019, he purchased her a designer bag and called her his "biggest inspiration." During the beginning stages of his career, Metro and his mom embarked on a round-trip from St. Louis to Atlanta to help advance his musical aspirations.

Metro's production credits include Future , Young Thug , Gucci Mane , Migos , Travis Scott , Drake , Kanye West and 21 Savage.

