Sacramento County, CA

4th Case Of Monkeypox Detected In Sacramento County

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (CBS13) — Health officials said Monday that they’ve identified the fourth presumptive case of monkeypox in Sacramento County.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye, the county’s public health officer, said in a statement that the case is under investigation with contact tracing underway. She added that the general risk to the public “remains low.”

This latest case comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed three other monkeypox cases in the county. The first case was noted two weeks ago and was believed to be related to travel in Europe.

Monkeypox is a viral infection that is transmitted primarily through rodents and primates in parts of west Africa. The virus can also be transmitted from human to human through close contact. While it’s not a sexually transmitted disease, many of the recent cases seen in Europe have been spread through sex between men.

European health officials raised the alarm about an outbreak weeks ago, and since then there’ve been hundreds of documented cases in countries that generally don’t see the disease.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion, health officials say. Infected people develop a rash that often begins on the face and spreads to other parts of the body. The sickness generally lasts two to four weeks following an incubation period between seven and 14 days.

Those concerned about possible monkeypox exposure are encouraged to contact their health care provider.

Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Unified School District Debuts Cameras Made To Catch Speeders

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On June 8, education leaders gathered in Sacramento while the Sacramento Unified School District showed off new cameras designed to catch speeders. The district is hoping that the pilot program will cut down on the number of drivers illegally passing by stopped buses. But state lawmakers must act for the automated enforcement to become law. Executive Vice President of Bus Patrol America Steve Randazzo had this to say, “The hope is that the California state legislature will take this up in the future with the date that is provided to them about these alarming statistics.” The program recorded 387 stop-arm violations in Sacramento.    
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mask Mandate Returns For Sac City Unified Students As COVID Cases Rise

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Monday marked the return of an indoor mask mandate at the Sacramento City Unified School District as students begin the last two weeks of the school year. This move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed Sacramento County last week into the “high” level category of COVID-19 community transmission. Other nearby counties have also been moved into the same tier, including Yolo, Solano, and Placer counties. Dr. Dean Blumberg, a pediatric infectious disease expert at UC Davis, says that most new masking requirements will likely be on an “individual level” rather than one of public health. He added that while mask mandates might be returning amid a rising tide of cases, it’s unlikely that there’ll be any COVID-related lockdowns or closures in the near future. Last week, Alameda County became the first in California to reinstate indoor masking requirements. Other school systems that have returned to masking are UCLA and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. According to Blumberg, vaccines for children younger than 5 years old are expected to be available later this month. He also anticipates that Americans could get access to improved COVID-19 vaccines in the fall.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Melted Catalytic Converter Pieces Blamed For Starting Series Of Small Fires In Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a busted catalytic converter started a series of small wildfires in rural Tuolumne County on Thursday. The melted pieces as found in the field. (Credit: Cal Fire) Cal Fire’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit says firefighters responded to a total of seven small fires along Tuolumne Road, near Morris Avenue, that afternoon. Crews were able to contain the flames within a half hour. An investigation into what started the fires revealed something alarming – that melted and ejected pieces from a catalytic converter were to be blame. Notably, Cal Fire says the vehicle that caused the fire is still a hazard. Anyone who may have seen a vehicle experiencing mechanical difficulties in the area just before the fires is urged to call investigators at (209) 754-3831.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yuba County Man Indicted On Fentanyl And Firearms Charges

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment last week against an Olivehurst man who sold guns and counterfeit pills to undercover agents, prosecutors announced Friday. Victor Angeles Serrano Nash, 27, was charged on June 2 with possession and intent to distribute fentanyl, dealing in firearms without a license, and two counts of possession of a machine gun, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court records, over the course of four months in 2021, Serrano Nash sold counterfeit M-30 pills which contained fentanyl and at least eight firearms to the undercover agents in addition to criminal informants. Of those firearms, several were reported stolen. If convicted, Nash faces a minimum statutory penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Investigation Underway After 15-Month-Old Baby Dies In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after a 15-month-old baby died in Natomas on Wednesday. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive around 8:30 p.m. for a medical aid call. A Sacramento Fire Department crew also responded to the incident. At the scene, first responders found a baby experiencing a medical emergency. The baby was soon pronounced dead, police say. No details about what kind of medical emergency took place have been released at this point. The coroner’s office is the lead agency investigating the case, police say.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ukrainian Church In Orangevale Hosts Day Camp For Children Displaced By Russian Invasion

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento contains the biggest expat community of Ukrainians in the United States. With the country’s war with Russia passing its 100th day, one local church is helping children touched by war find a smile again. There were flash mobs and fun. Children laughed and joked while playing duck-duck-goose and singing to Ukrainian music. For a small moment, the experiences that brought them to the United States melted away in the California sun. And for a moment those children, displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, were all smiles. “We want to, especially for the kids, bring as much goodness,...
CBS Sacramento

‘I Have No Regrets’: Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert Drops Out Of California Attorney General Race

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Attorney General race in the 2022 primary was particularly exciting for Sacramento residents, though, the outcome was not what some might have wanted as the current county District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced she’s bowing out of the race. Schubert stepped in front of a podium at her election party Tuesday night to announce to her supporters here that she will not be continuing on in the race. She focused her speech primarily on crime and law enforcement expressing her hope for California’s future that it is tough on crime. ‘The laws and the policies and the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘They Just Bring Everything To Light’: Veterans Non-Profit Hosts Local Mental Health Fair

MATHER (CBS13) — A local mental health fair is aiming to educate people about the crisis of homeless veterans in our communities and the issues of mental health and addiction. “This is an excellent place to get on your feet,” Shane Schmidt said. Schmidt is an Army veteran in a rehabilitation program that is part of Nation’s Finest, a non-profit that helps veterans find housing and other services. “They just bring everything to light,” he said. On Wednesday, the non-profit sponsored its third mental health resources fair with 19 vendors focusing on self-care practices — everything from recovery, therapy, yoga, meditation and financial literacy. “They...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pride Flag Stolen In Sacramento Leads To Concerns Theft Is Anti-LGBTQIA+

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the Mansion Flats neighborhood of midtown Sacramento, a couple hung a Pride Flag from their first floor patio as a sign of their own pride, but also, as a way to celebrate Pride Month. Within the first 24 hours of it being up, it was ripped down and stolen. The theft has the flag’s owner on edge and worried about her safety at-home. Olivia Deleonardis and her partner both identify as LGBTQIA+ and saw the flag as an opportunity to show their midtown neighborhood they were proud of who they are. The Pride Flag joined others in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

100+ California Highway Patrol Cadets End Training With Morning Run In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than 100 California Highway Patrol Cadets marked the end of months of training with a morning run in West Sacramento. These early morning runs happen almost every 24 months with a new class graduating from the academy. The 128 cadet morning run was assisted by current CHP officers clearing a path to the end spot of the run, the Police Officer’s Memorial at the State Capitol. The cadets graduate from the academy on June 11.  
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Citrus Heights Duplex Catches Fire Overnight

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A duplex in Citrus Heights caught fire early Thursday morning. At around 3:40 a.m., Sacramento Metro Fire responded to a call about a duplex fire on Talbot Way just off Old Auburn Road. Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from the home. Crews were able to put the fire out, and the cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Firefighters Respond To A Carmichael Catering Kitchen Fire

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro Fire firefighters responded to a catering kitchen fire Thursday morning. Crews arrived at 6620 Madison Avenue, by Ralph’s Jewelers, and discovered that the fire started in the back of the building and began to slowly move to the front. According to the Fire Chief, the building suffered minor damage due to smoke and water. The cause is under investigation. Battalion 13 crews responded to a report of flames coming from a building. Units arrived to find a working fire. The fire was quickly knocked down and was kept from spreading to adjacent occupancies. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/0aDxXA76Sc — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js TONIGHT ON CBS13 NEWS AT 5:  Calfire says there’s been an uptick in arson arrests in recent years. We’re getting answers about what’s making these criminal acts more dangerous than ever.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Jail Error Leads To Wrongful Release Of Inmate Serving Life Sentence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged Thursday that an error at the Main Jail led to a wrongful release of a violent convicted felon who was sentenced to life in prison. Shaquile Lash, 28 (credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) Shaquile Lash, 28, was transferred on Wednesday from the California Correctional Institution to the Main Jail where he was set to be arraigned on Friday on a fraud case with five other individuals, according to a spokesperson with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Lash was released from custody late Wednesday night but was recaptured Thursday in Stockton. He has since been transported to California State Prison, Solano, the CDCR spokesperson said. The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating whether the wrongful release was due to a human error or technological error. Lash was admitted to the California Correctional Institution in May 2013 to serve life with the possibility for parole, the CDCR said. He was convicted of carjacking, second-degree robbery with weapon and gang enhancements, and for vehicle theft. Lash was not scheduled to be considered for parole until at least 2035.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Who Intentionally Ran Over Homeless Man George Kouklis In Sacramento Convicted Of First-Degree Murder

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver who intentionally ran over homeless man George Kouklis in downtown Sacramento has been convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Friday. Deante Whitaker was also found guilty of the use of a deadly weapon. He is set to be sentenced on August 5 and faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life behind bars, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. Deante Whitaker’s booking photo On August 24, 2019, Whitaker was driving on N. 16th Street near Capitol Casino when Kouklis walked in front of his car. Prosecutors said Whitaker stopped and yelled at Kouklis before driving away and circling the block. Whitaker returned moments later and spotted Kouklis standing at the same intersection, prosecutors said. He drove directly into Kouklis, launching him across multiple lanes of traffic. Kouklis, 60, suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead the next day at the hospital. Whitaker was arrested more than a week later after he called to report that his license plates had been stolen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Smash Window To Rescue Child Accidentally Locked In Hot Car

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – First responders worked quickly to rescue a child who was apparently accidentally locked inside a car as temperatures started to rise on Wednesday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, around 1 p.m., they got a report about a child left inside a car. Deputies got to the scene within minutes. There, deputies encountered the concerned parents already standing outside the car. Somehow, deputies say the parents had locked their keys inside the car along with their child. Acting fast, deputies decided to smash out a window of the car and get the child to safety. While temperatures are already high enough to create a dangerous situation for people or pets stuck in a hot car, record highs past 100 are expected by Friday. Citing CDC numbers, the sheriff’s office notes that about 38 children die every year from vehicular heatstroke.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

More Than A Dozen Apartments Evacuated After Fire At Suisun City Complex

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — More than a dozen apartments were evacuated after a fire at a complex in Suisun City early Thursday morning. Scene of the fire. On June 8, around 1 a.m., firefighters reported a fire at an apartment complex on Sunset Avenue and Pintail Drive. Multiple apartments were threatened. Firefighters went on an aggressive attack and knocked the flames down. Crews from Fairfield, Vallejo, Dixon, Vacaville, Travis Air Force Base, Rio Vista and Cornelia Fire Protection District responded to help. No injuries were reported. Suisun City Fire officials are unsure of exactly how many people have been displaced, but about 14-16 apartments had to be evacuated in the incident. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. TONIGHT ON CBS13 NEWS AT 5:  Calfire says there’s been an uptick in arson arrests in recent years. We’re getting answers about what’s making these criminal acts more dangerous than ever.
SUISUN CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
