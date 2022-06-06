ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamb of God Detail New Album ‘Omen,’ Plot Massive North American Tour

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Metal favorites Lamb of God have announced the arrival of their next album, Omens , Oct. 7 via Epic Records.

The new album was produced by the band’s longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, and it will follow Lamb of God’s 2020 self-titled effort . The album’s first single, “Nevermore,” will be released this Friday, June 10.

Lamb of God recorded Omens at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, a studio that’s also been used by the likes of the Doors, Pink Floyd, the Ramones, and Soundgarden. Lamb of God also cut the record live-to-tape, with guitarist Mark Morton saying in a statement, “The inner workings of the band have never been better. You can hear it in Omens . You can see it in our performances, and if you’re around us for five minutes, you can feel it.”

Vocalist D. Randall Blythe added, “The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world. It’s a very pissed-off record… It is extremely pissed-off.”

Along with announcing Omens — which is available to pre-order — Lamb of God laid out a lengthy North American tour later this year. The trek will kick off Sept. 9 at Coney Island in Brooklyn with dates scheduled all the way through Oct. 20 at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas. Tickets for all shows will go on sale June 10 at 10 a.m. local time via Lamb of God’s website.

Throughout the tour, Lamb of God will be joined by Killswitch Engage, while a variety of other bands will provide support on select dates. Baroness and Suicide Silence will play the first chunk of dates, Sept. 9 thorugh Sept. 30; Motionless In White and Fit for an Autopsy will play Oct. 1 through Oct. 11; and Animals as Leaders and Fit for an Autopsy will close out the tour Oct. 13 through Oct. 20.

Omens Track List

1. “Nevermore”
2. “Vanishing”
3. “To The Grave”
4. “Ditch”
5. “Omens”
6. “Gomorrah”
7. “Ill Designs”
8. “Grayscale”
9. “Denial Mechanism”
10. “September Song”

Lamb of God Tour Dates

September 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island
September 10 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
September 11 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Music Festival
September 13 – Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
September 14 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
September 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
September 17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
September 18 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
September 23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival (no Killswitch Engage, Suicide Silence)
September 24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 25 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill
September 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
September 30 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
October 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great SaltAir
October 2 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
October 4 – Fresno, CA @ Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena
October 7 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival (no Fit For An Autopsy)
October 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
October 10 – Kent (Seattle), WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center
October 11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
October 13 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
October 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater
October 15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
October 16 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
October 18 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
October 19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
October 20 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

