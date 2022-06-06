ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Native Matthew McConaughey's Gun Reform List Resembles Biden's

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Depraved acts of violence...are ripping apart families, tearing at people's faith, and shredding the fabric of our society," the actor wrote in an...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Fox News host "goes rogue" — calls for gun control live on-air

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — an attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead — Fox News and other right-wing media outlets have been pushing a Democrats-want-to-take-your-guns narrative. But Fox News host Arthel Neville had a different tone when, on Sunday, May 29, she covered President Joe Biden's visit to Uvalde and called for gun law reform.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
State
Oklahoma State
SheKnows

First Lady Jill Biden Is Facing Some Heated Backlash For Honoring Nancy Reagan During Pride Month

When LGBTQ+ Americans think about Pride Month, the Ronald Reagan administration is not the first thing that comes to mind. During his years in office, the former president spent years denying funds and research to gay men affected by the AIDS crisis. So, it’s curious that the Biden administration thought June was a swell month to honor former First Lady Nancy Reagan on a postage stamp.
POLITICS
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
The Independent

Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Second Amendment#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Robb Elementary School
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
987K+
Followers
96K+
Post
858M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy