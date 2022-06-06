Uvalde Native Matthew McConaughey's Gun Reform List Resembles Biden's
"Depraved acts of violence...are ripping apart families, tearing at people's faith, and shredding the fabric of our society," the actor wrote in an...www.newsweek.com
"Depraved acts of violence...are ripping apart families, tearing at people's faith, and shredding the fabric of our society," the actor wrote in an...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3