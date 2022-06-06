Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order aimed at improving school safety

Knoxville Brewfest coming to World’s Fair Park to support a good cause. The Knoxville Brewfest will support CureDuchenne, which helps with muscular dystrophy research. ‘She was an incredible individual’ | Hamblen Co. school district mourns loss of teacher. Updated: 5 hours ago. An elementary school teacher in Hamblen...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Educators and parents have looked for answers Friday after the school district’s director of schools, Jimmy Carter, resigned from his position during a school board meeting. Parents brought their concerns about bullying to school leaders Thursday. Sarah Helms used to work for Union County and...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Priority Ambulance announced they were accepting applications for its 10-week EMT-Basic course, which will begin in July. A spokesperson said the company would provide students taking the course with free tuition, certification and testing. Students will also be given a training wage and a complete benefits package during classroom hours throughout the course, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The director of schools for Union County Public Schools resigned in a board meeting Thursday, according to a former employee with the school system who was at the meeting. Dr. Jimmy Carter resigned in the middle of the meeting and the board of education voted to...
HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hamblen County elementary school teacher died in a car crash in Morristown Tuesday. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated the deadly crash happened on Tuesday at 4:14 p.m. at 2940 Bethel Road. Haley Rouse, 28, of Morristown, was traveling south when she crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Safety in Hamilton County schools are continually being discussed by people in the community. This morning, it was the Hamilton County Commission’s turn to ask what is going to be enough. The mass shootings that happened in Chattanooga the last two weekends put all of...
Drew Gilbert, pitching coach thrown out of UT’s first Super Regional game. UT’s center-fielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were thrown out of the Vols’ first Super Regional game Friday night. Union County BOE votes to overturn acceptance of director of schools’ resignation. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three of the largest day cares in Knox County do not have enough staff causing them to turn families to waitlists. Georgia Kelley with Powell United Methodist Childcare Center said, “since COVID we cannot get staff. It’s just pulling teeth.”. She told WVLT News...
‘She was an incredible individual’ | Hamblen Co. school district mourns loss of teacher. An elementary school teacher in Hamblen County passed away in a car crash in Morristown Tuesday. Union County BOE votes to overturn acceptance of director of schools’ resignation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The director...
Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment was stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina. Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina results in arrests. KCS Board of Ed body cameras. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Knox County Board of Education is funding...
Union County BOE votes to overturn acceptance of director of schools’ resignation. The director of Union County Schools resigned during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, according to a former employee at the meeting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people are dead following a shooting at a home...
Casey Austin’s arrest was part of an ongoing Organized Crime Unit investigation to locate possible sources of heroin and meth in Knoxville. Over 100 pounds of marijuana discovered by K9 unit. Revitalizing History. Updated: 1 hour ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. KPD officer reunited with lost bracelet in Norris...
Knoxville Brewfest coming to World’s Fair Park to support a good cause. The Knoxville Brewfest will support CureDuchenne, which helps with muscular dystrophy research. ‘She was an incredible individual’ | Hamblen Co. school district mourns loss of teacher. Updated: 1 hour ago. An elementary school teacher in Hamblen...
Knoxville Brewfest coming to World’s Fair Park to support a good cause. The Knoxville Brewfest will support CureDuchenne, which helps with muscular dystrophy research. ‘She was an incredible individual’ | Hamblen Co. school district mourns loss of teacher. Updated: 1 hours ago. An elementary school teacher in Hamblen...
Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment was stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina. The Knox County Board of Education is funding new body cameras for School Security Officers hoping the data they'll store will work better than the current cameras. Marina theft on Norris Lake caught on camera.
KPD officer reunited with lost bracelet in Norris Lake honoring brother. A diver from New Tazewell went 50 feet into Norris Lake to find a lost bracelet from Memorial Day. Morgan Co. deputy given Narcan following drug exposure. Updated: 1 hour ago. A deputy with the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Community members are hoping to raise $5,000 to help care for the West View Historic Cemetery District via a GoFundMe fundraiser, and they’re getting help from two groups. The Crestview Cemetery recently underwent a volunteer cleanup after long grass, weeds and general lack of upkeep...
Union County BOE votes to overturn acceptance of director of schools’ resignation. The director of Union County Schools resigned during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, according to a former employee at the meeting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people are dead following a shooting at a home...
Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment was stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina. Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina results in arrests. KCS Board of Ed body cameras. Updated: 1 hours ago. The Knox County Board of Education is funding...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -When it rains outside, most of us don’t ever think about the rain drops harming us, but that’s what sends Avery Mack into a panic. “It’s like the world is ending. This is really hard. It’s like somebody just walks up and just goes, shoop, when it lands,” described Mack.
Comments / 0