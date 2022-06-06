ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order aimed at improving school safety

wvlt.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo children are in critical condition at UT Medical Center following a...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Want to become an EMT? Free, paid training being offered in East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Priority Ambulance announced they were accepting applications for its 10-week EMT-Basic course, which will begin in July. A spokesperson said the company would provide students taking the course with free tuition, certification and testing. Students will also be given a training wage and a complete benefits package during classroom hours throughout the course, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Knoxville, TN
Education
wvlt.tv

‘She was an incredible individual’ | Hamblen Co. school district mourns loss of teacher

HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hamblen County elementary school teacher died in a car crash in Morristown Tuesday. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated the deadly crash happened on Tuesday at 4:14 p.m. at 2940 Bethel Road. Haley Rouse, 28, of Morristown, was traveling south when she crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic.
wvlt.tv

Morgan Co. deputy given Narcan following drug exposure

Drew Gilbert, pitching coach thrown out of UT’s first Super Regional game. UT’s center-fielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were thrown out of the Vols’ first Super Regional game Friday night. Union County BOE votes to overturn acceptance of director of schools’ resignation. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut Medical Center
wvlt.tv

Classless Vs. Catholics shirts being sold outside Neyland

‘She was an incredible individual’ | Hamblen Co. school district mourns loss of teacher. An elementary school teacher in Hamblen County passed away in a car crash in Morristown Tuesday. Union County BOE votes to overturn acceptance of director of schools’ resignation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The director...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville’s $40k game plan to beat trauma, youth mental health

Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment was stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina. Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina results in arrests. KCS Board of Ed body cameras. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Knox County Board of Education is funding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Fire Department administers Narcan in a Taco Bell drive-thru

Union County BOE votes to overturn acceptance of director of schools’ resignation. The director of Union County Schools resigned during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, according to a former employee at the meeting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people are dead following a shooting at a home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police working to close the loophole in gun show purchases

Casey Austin’s arrest was part of an ongoing Organized Crime Unit investigation to locate possible sources of heroin and meth in Knoxville. Over 100 pounds of marijuana discovered by K9 unit. Revitalizing History. Updated: 1 hour ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. KPD officer reunited with lost bracelet in Norris...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

2 men dead following shooting in North Knoxville, KPD says

Knoxville Brewfest coming to World’s Fair Park to support a good cause. The Knoxville Brewfest will support CureDuchenne, which helps with muscular dystrophy research. ‘She was an incredible individual’ | Hamblen Co. school district mourns loss of teacher. Updated: 1 hour ago. An elementary school teacher in Hamblen...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Loudon County Sheriff's Office drug bust

Knoxville Brewfest coming to World’s Fair Park to support a good cause. The Knoxville Brewfest will support CureDuchenne, which helps with muscular dystrophy research. ‘She was an incredible individual’ | Hamblen Co. school district mourns loss of teacher. Updated: 1 hours ago. An elementary school teacher in Hamblen...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Day Care Staff Shortage

KPD officer reunited with lost bracelet in Norris Lake honoring brother. A diver from New Tazewell went 50 feet into Norris Lake to find a lost bracelet from Memorial Day. Morgan Co. deputy given Narcan following drug exposure. Updated: 1 hour ago. A deputy with the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Knoxville man charged after shooting person, business

Union County BOE votes to overturn acceptance of director of schools’ resignation. The director of Union County Schools resigned during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, according to a former employee at the meeting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people are dead following a shooting at a home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Keep the Snakes Away

Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment was stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina. Around $50,000 worth of boating equipment stolen from Powell Valley and Flat Hollow Marina results in arrests. KCS Board of Ed body cameras. Updated: 1 hours ago. The Knox County Board of Education is funding...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy