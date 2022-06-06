Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order aimed at improving school safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Priority Ambulance announced they were accepting applications for its 10-week EMT-Basic course, which will begin in July. A spokesperson said the company would provide students taking the course with free tuition, certification and testing. Students will also be given a training wage and a complete benefits package during classroom hours throughout the course, according to a release.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO