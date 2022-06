Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 6:56 P.M. on June 8th, 2022, on Interstate-15 at milepost 140 in Jefferson County. A 35 year old male from Idaho Falls driving a Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate-15 near milepost 140 where he encountered a juvenile driving a GMC Sierra Pickup. The vehicles collided. The GMC came to rest on its roof in the middle of the lanes. The Silverado came to rest in the median.

