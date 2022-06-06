Actress Franchesca Ramsey’s Bold DIY Rental Boasts Nearly Every Color of the Rainbow
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. After living in New York for more than a decade, TV writer, actress, comedian, activist, author, and producer Franchesca Ramsey moved to Los Angeles fall...
"I'm a queer writer, known for my flamboyant style, and my home is a reverberation of that," explains New York-based writer, comedian, and award-winning screenwriter Greg Mania of the 700-square-foot apartment he rents in Brooklyn. "From the pops of pink, undercurrents of teal, and a generous dose of yellow (my favorite color), this apartment is inspired by the color palette of the cover of my first book, 'Born to Be Public.' It's both chic and punk — a technicolor euphoria impossible not to feel at home at."
The freezer section at Costco is legendary. It’s the first place I turn to stock up on frozen fruits and vegetables in the cold winter months. It’s also where I go to find crowd-pleasing appetizers and the best dinner shortcuts. Turns out, one of those dinner shortcuts has become such a hit in my household, it won over my picky daughter and my even pickier husband. Honestly, I never would have guessed it. Mostly because I didn’t even know what I was buying at the time (more on that below). That’s how good Costco’s frozen finds are! You can kind of just trust that whatever you’re buying is going to be good! Allow me to explain.
Garage doors take quite a beating over their lifespan. They chip, they oxidize, they rust, and like the rest of the home, they can become outdated with time. On top of that, garage doors aren’t cheap to replace. According to Home Advisor, the typical range for a garage door installation is between $753 and $1,592.
Name: Katarzyna Tabath-Sklorz, husband Martin, and three kids: Alice, John, and Christopher. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: First of all, we are people full of energy and ideas. We are never bored — I love to paint, sew, decorate our home, restore furniture, and take care of plants. Martin likes DIY and woodwork.
Often, home projects have a sort of domino effect: Once you complete one, you're motivated to do another. Or, in some cases, an absolutely necessary home renovation provides the perfect opportunity to revamp the space design-wise, too, like this roof repair that resulted in a skylight installation, or Akira Collins's shower repair-turned full-fledged bathroom redo.
Mirrors are a key part of designing any room. There’s a mirror for a last look in the entryway, a full-length mirror near a closet, a stately mirror above a sink in the bathroom. What you may not have thought of is using mirrors over or near your nightstands. Bedside tables are typically bedroom dumping grounds — home to a reading lamp, a glass of water, whatever you’re reading at the time — so they’re often neglected in terms of thought-out design schemes, but that doesn’t have to be the case.
Window treatments are an essential component of any space. As a city dweller whose space overlooks neighboring apartments, investing in a great sets of curtains was obviously one of my top priorities upon moving in. That said, because function was top of mind, I opted for a pretty basic looking set of drapes. They do the job, sure, but are they interesting? Eh. I probably could've put a little more thought into making them a little more decorative. As it turns out though, it isn't too late to do just that — and without breaking the bank!
Like the look of shag rugs? Love to wiggle your bare toes in plush wall-to-wall carpet? That’s fine if you plan on staying in your space for the long term. But if you’re looking to sell your home in the immediate future, real estate agents would really rather you have something else underfoot for a quicker and more profitable sale.
If you're anything like me, many parts of your kitchen (and I mean many) are constantly on the brink of chaos. One wrong move — a pan pulled out from the middle of the pile, a new addition to my cookware collection — and the whole house of cards that is my kitchen "organization" is falling to the ground.
As a shopping writer, I've come across some pretty awesome products over the years. From a back-saving tub scrubber to a smart alarm clock that completely changed the way I sleep, these products have truly made a difference in the way I live my life. So, if anyone can attest to the fact that the perfect home item can truly be life-changing, it's me. While visiting my 80-year-old aunt a couple of weeks back, I found her in the laundry room struggling to pick up one of those gallon-sized bottles of detergent (what can I say, the lady likes a good deal). Seeing her fuss around with the heavy bottle and frustrating pump nozzle, I immediately stepped in to help, much to her delight. I also began to wonder if there was something out there that could make getting to her laundry detergent a bit easier. One quick Google search later and I found the Skywin Laundry Detergent Holder Organizer.
Diana Lovett didn't let a tiny kitchen stop her from seeing the potential of an 1890s home in Phoenicia, New York, located within walking distance from town. The galley layout made the room seem more like a hallway than a kitchen, and the finishes were in disrepair after years of use. "It was small and dirty and had a bad smell with sticky floors," says Lovett. "It was also really dark, and there was only one small window."
Anyone who lives in a small space knows how much of a struggle it can be to coordinate storage. The pantry is never wide enough, the bathroom is too shallow, and some things on your home decor wish list just plain won't fit. Frustration is inevitable, but when you can't adjust the size of your space, the next best thing is scaling down your furniture. There are plenty of ways to get smart with your furniture in order to maximize the space you already have, such as cleaning tools that look good enough to be decor or incorporating little changes (like adding a hook to a light switch) that turn a single-use item into a dual-purpose innovation. However, sometimes it really is as easy as picking up a piece of furniture that seems like it was made for your space.
If we're honest, we just can't help ourselves when it comes to storage solutions. And because we're always on the lookout for ways to maximize our time, money, and space in the home, we've found some seriously game-changing organizing essentials. From space-savers in the fridge to easy-to-install items, if you're looking to streamline the look of your space, we've got you covered. One of the brands we turn to time and again for the best stylish storage solutions? Yamazki Home. The brand's space-saving, problem-solving finds have graced our cooking spaces, pantries, and even bathrooms — we love their sleek, modern style that makes staying tidy incredibly chic.
Some of the best design advice is simple: Great rooms are those that actually work for you and your routine. If you exercise more than you host dinner parties, why not turn your formal dining room into a cycling studio? If you WFH more than you have overnight guests, consider converting a spare bedroom into a home office, like Mai Townsend (of @maispaces) did in her 1965 home, which she's been slowly renovating since 2018.
It's not uncommon for owners to let their dogs sleep on the bed, but now, thanks to a pair of young entrepreneurs, it won't be an uncommon sight for owners to be sleeping in their dog's bed too.
If gearing up for summer also means refreshing your home for the warm weather, you're in good company. From outdoor activities to cool snack swaps and new patio (or balcony) furniture, the urge for a change has many looking into options for the upcoming season. Fortunately, you won't have a hard time finding them, but there are some hidden gems where you can score the look you want at a much lower price. Parachute has a vast selection of Last Chance sale items, including lots of lightweight linens and loungewear that will make getting through the summer a breeze. Bedding, bath, loungewear, and other home items have been marked down up to 40 percent off — which means there's no better time to take advantage of the low price and bring these goodies home. Though the options may be plenty, the same can't be said for the remaining inventory, so the sooner you pick out your favorites, the better, because they could be gone tomorrow! Below you'll find 10 amazing hand-picked deals from the sale to get you started, and you can shop the full collection here.
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: What instantly sold me on this downtown San Jose historic studio apartment was the wall of windows. I'm a writer who works from home, so that natural light flooding in at all times of day is essential.
Renovating a kitchen is a delicate balance: You want to make an of-the-moment space, but you also want to honor your home’s original architecture and era. Staying true to your home’s origins not only ensures that the new kitchen will look at home, it’s a way of future-proofing your renovation. One Danish family struck the perfect balance with their light-filled summer home’s kitchen in Rågeleje, a seaside town north of Copenhagen.
Tesla drivers in Los Angeles will soon be able to supercharge their cars while grabbing a quick bite or watching a movie. The electric car company reportedly filed plans to build a supercharger diner/drive-in location on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, pairing the high tech brand with a retro concept.
Minimalist design is nice, but if you’re over everything being pared down to the essentials, this home for sale in Mount Washington, Pennsylvania might just be for you. The pricey pad — listed at a cool $1,699,900 — takes maximalist design to an entirely new level, and when you peek at the listing photos, you’ll immediately understand why these decor choices aren’t for the faint of heart.
