Recent high school graduates Clare Witter and Bobby Vander Woude were both faced with a question following graduation: where could they attend college without the risk of losing their faith? As the valedictorian and salutatorian of their class at Seton School, they each had numerous options for college studies, but they were committed to studying at a place where they would grow not only in knowledge but in their Catholic Faith as well. Both found their ideal school at Christendom, where they plan to learn the truth, live out their faith, and thrive as Catholics this fall.

FRONT ROYAL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO