MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester rollover crash that left one seriously injured is being investigated, according to New Hampshire State Police. According to officials, Fabricio Defaria, 40, of Holliston, Massachusetts, was ejected from his truck after colliding with the back of a disabled Subaru and veering off the roadway. Defario’s injuries were said to be “serious but non-life threatening” in a statement by state police.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO