If you have a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume or know someone who does, you could potentially be a part of a new World Record this weekend in Mt. Clemens, Michigan as The Dinosaur Experience is going to once again attempt to break the Guinness World Record for "Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Dinosaur." A few years ago they mention how they fell just short of the record and so they're gathering people to try anf finally take the record down, after it was set back in 2019, according to the Guinness World Record website:

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO