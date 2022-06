Jeff Okudah was one of the most naturally-gifted cornerbacks to ever play at Ohio State. And that’s saying something, given the amount of talent fans have seen come through Columbus at the position. If you disagree, I would gladly point out that the former five-star recruit out of Texas became the first and only OSU corner (to date) to earn unanimous All-American status. “El Jefe” possessed a special combination of size, speed, overall athleticism, and technique — and he put it all together to lock down one side of the field for the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO