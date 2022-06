Florida authorities are searching for six members of Haiti's delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics Games who have been reported missing. In a June 7 statement, Osceola County Sheriff's Office said, "We are in communication with Walt Disney World, Special Olympics, and our Law Enforcement and Federal partners. At this time, we believe this is an isolated event and do not suspect foul play."

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO