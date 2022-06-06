ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rothschild, WI

SC Swiderski to hold groundbreaking ceremony, anniversary celebration

wausautimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROTHSCHILD — SC Swiderski LLC will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on June 7 to celebrate a pair of major milestones for the company. The event will mark the start of the SCS Rothschild project and honor the company’s 30th anniversary and will be held at 10101 Calumet Street...

wausautimes.com

wausautimes.com

Man of Honor Society Supports Veterans with Annual Fundraiser

The Man of Honor Society will hold their 18th annual fundraiser starting this Friday, June10 through Sunday June 12. This is a continued effort in supporting Veterans, active duty military, and their families, many of whom need more help than ever with the economic impact of price increases for day to day living.
WAUSAU, WI
wausautimes.com

WAUSAU ELKS LODGE #248 TO HOLD FORMAL FLAG DAY CEREMONY

Wausau Elks Lodge #248 will be celebrating our National Flag on Flag Day, June 14, 2022 with a formal ceremony on Downtown Wausau’s 400 Block Amphitheater. Joining Exalted Ruler, Solomon King and the Wausau Elks Lodge Officers for this year’s Flag Day celebration ceremony will be the American Legion Post 10, the VFW Honor Guard, Post 388, the Boy Scouts, soloist Barbara Oelke, and the music of the Trinity Lutheran Church Choir. As part of the ceremony, event attendees will be treated to learning the history of our flag and songs of each branch of service. There will also be presentations by two local veterans, Brad Hanson, News 9 Evening Anchor/USMC and Robert Weller, Commander American Legion, Wausau Post 10. Attendees will also be treated to a presentation of echo taps, played by buglers Jon Greenwood and Dale Osterbrink of the American Legion Honor Guard.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Langlade County Fairgrounds will host the Amsoil MWEDT National Series. Pro dirt-track riders from all across the country will come to battle it out at the iconic Langlade County Speedway June 10-12. Grandstand seating will also be available for spectators for only $10 with 6 & under free. The fairgrounds are located 1633 Neva Road in Antigo.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Horses for Healing event free in De Pere this weekend

(WFRV) – It’s a free event this weekend with family fun, and resources for wellness. From face painting, prizes, bounce houses, it’s a fun event but the real stars of the show this weekend are the horses. Local 5 Live visited Exceptional Equestrians in De Pere with...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Party on the Plaza canceled due to projected inclement weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the PMI Entertainment Group have made the decision to cancel the upcoming event, Party on the Plaza at the Resch Expo Plaza. The free concert by Grand Union & The Cougars was scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at 4:00 p.m., but due to inclement weather, the concert is canceled.
WSAW

Vandalism increases in central Wisconsin

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather heats up, it seems like those who are up to no good are warming up, too. Vandalism is being reported all across central Wisconsin. The Kronenwetter Police Department said they see an uptick in vandalism during the spring and summer months. The Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Center had to close its skate park because of graffiti on Wednesday.
KRONENWETTER, WI
waupacanow.com

Strawberry Fest welcomes summer

Live music, activities for kids, a model railroad show, arts and crafts, bake sale and strawberry shortcake are among the highlights of Strawberry Fest, set for Saturday, June 18. Waupaca’s first summer festival opens at 9 a.m. with Taste of Waupaca in Strawberry Lane Cafe. The event will be...
WAUPACA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie Co. bridge deteriorating, closed starting June 13

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department has announced the closure of a bridge on County KK in Wisconsin. The department first put a weight limit on the bridge over Kankapot Creek in mid-May but now it won’t be accessible to any vehicles. The bridge...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Wait for parts delaying repairs to an Oshkosh bridge

OSHKOSH, Wis–Repair work on the Jackson and Oregon Street Bridge in downtown Oshkosh is on hold. Public Works Director James Rabe says the Department of Transportation is waiting on important parts………………. The drawbridge has been stuck in the partially-open position for two weeks...
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin dog headed to compete in Westminster Dog Show

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin dog is heading to New York to compete in the Westminster Dog Show. "Panda," a 2-year-old St. Bernard, was bred in Monroe County to a family who owns eight St. Bernards. Only the top five dogs, per breed, are invited to compete...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
spectrumnews1.com

King of his castle: Oshkosh man savors entrance into White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame

OSHKOSH, Wis. — This is the story of Gordon Olson, who shortly after retirement experienced the worst day of his life when he was told he had brain cancer and only 11 months to live. Then two years later — yes, two years — he experienced one of the best days of his life when he was inducted into what he considers the greatest hall of fame ever established.
merrillfotonews.com

Thomaschefsky retires after 41 years as an auto mechanic in Merrill

Now he’ll be wrenching on a ‘65 mustang of his own. Harvey Thomaschefsky is retiring from employment as an auto mechanic after 41 years and five months of turning a wrench, but he’s not putting his tools down altogether. Retirement means that now he’ll be able to turn his attention to a dream project of his own.
MERRILL, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Rogers Cinema: A step into the future

In 1985, the Rogers Cinema properties were leased to Excellence Theaters of Chicago. While Paul Rogers left the business for a short time, he didn’t stay away long. Two years later, the company took the Wisconsin Rapids theater back and later got involved with theaters in Janesville and Marquette, MI. The Marquette leases were then traded for Marshfield.
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Wildlife Officials Looking for a Black Bear in Wausau

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear in Wausau. A black bear was spotted on a home security camera in Wausau Thursday morning. Kids at a nearby elementary school were kept inside as a precaution. Black bear attacks on humans are extremely rare;...
WAUSAU, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Details emerge on tiny-house project; county may fund private-plane hangars; district eyes suspension alternative

Welcome to the June 6 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 22nd issue of 2022. The Oshkosh Kids Foundation is scheduled to request formal approval from the Plan Commission Tuesday for the construction of a “tiny home village” to provide shelter for homeless individuals and families.

