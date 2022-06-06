SC Swiderski to hold groundbreaking ceremony, anniversary celebration

Wausau Elks Lodge #248 will be celebrating our National Flag on Flag Day, June 14, 2022 with a formal ceremony on Downtown Wausau’s 400 Block Amphitheater. Joining Exalted Ruler, Solomon King and the Wausau Elks Lodge Officers for this year’s Flag Day celebration ceremony will be the American Legion Post 10, the VFW Honor Guard, Post 388, the Boy Scouts, soloist Barbara Oelke, and the music of the Trinity Lutheran Church Choir. As part of the ceremony, event attendees will be treated to learning the history of our flag and songs of each branch of service. There will also be presentations by two local veterans, Brad Hanson, News 9 Evening Anchor/USMC and Robert Weller, Commander American Legion, Wausau Post 10. Attendees will also be treated to a presentation of echo taps, played by buglers Jon Greenwood and Dale Osterbrink of the American Legion Honor Guard.

