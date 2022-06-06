ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The fintech bust, reconsidered

By Veronica Irwin, the Fintech team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: New York’s mining moratorium, the wait for the big crypto bill, and India’s go-slow approach to digital assets. The cuts keep coming. 2TM, the parent of Brazil’s Mercado Bitcoin, laid off 12% of its staff last week. The next step seems inevitable:...

Crypto regulations won’t just be up to Washington

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: watching states’ crypto regulations, PayPal’s wallet opening and the secrets of a fintech CEO. The crypto market’s plunge doesn’t seem to be discouraging Citadel Securities from diving deeper into crypto. CoinDesk reports it’s building crypto trading systems with Virtu Financial with “deep pools of liquidity.” The irony here is that this would, presumably, be off-blockchain trading, because blockchain transactions are expensive. Web3 promises a frictionless financial future, but at least in the short term, the smart money seems to be on grafting centralization back onto it.
U.S. POLITICS
Antitrust optimism is waning

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we explore the fate of Klobuchar’s antitrust bill, which could be on its last legs. Also, Congress will soon consider the crypto-friendly Responsible Financial Innovation Act, and the EU agreed to mandate USB-C charging ports for all mobile electronics, which will be a huge pain for Apple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York's financial watchdog has new guidance for stablecoins

New York's top financial regulator has issued new guidance for stablecoins weeks after the dramatic collapse of TerraUSD. The state's Department of Financial Services, which has long been a first mover in crypto regulations, said Wednesday it is the first in the U.S. to set comprehensive standards around stablecoins, an asset class that has caught the attention of regulators worldwide.
ECONOMY
The rise of embedded finance

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: the rise of embedded finance, the return of Seth Green’s Bored Ape, and Janet Yellen vs. Cardi B. There is something called Unicorn House in San Francisco, looking for “Gen Z’s most hype technical builders.” Its organizers profess to value “inclusivity and diversity,” which must be why they feature the infamously all-male PayPal Mafia photo shoot on their homepage and inform applicants that they should be “college/drop out, recent grad, young professional.” Its investors are “best friends” with people like Jake Paul and Travis Kalanick, which makes me wonder about their professed commitment to “kindness.” Other values: “serendipity” and “blockchain.” The homepage’s background reads “DEFEAT CRYPTO WHALES.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
McDonald’s front-line workers are about to spend a lot more time on Facebook

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: Meta is making waves at McDonald’s, people are seeking actual IRL work, and how employees are determining whether a company is LGBTQ+ friendly. — Amber Burton, reporter (email | twitter) Hamburger University, but on your phone. Today, Meta announced a new partnership...
BUSINESS
Meta’s strategy shakeup

Good morning! The economic downturn is hurting most tech companies, and now Meta is rethinking its product strategy. Also: How the surge in mass shootings has raised the question of whether it's bad optics for Big Tech not to take a stand. Thanks for joining us this Friday; let’s get to it.
BUSINESS
It’s time to get embedded

The lower fintech multiples tumble, the harder VC funding is for founders to find. But savvy investors are betting on a less-flashy type of financial infrastructure provider. Funders have coalesced around a label for these companies, one that startups are only now starting to adopt: embedded finance. Part distribution strategy and part product design, it’s proving to be a downturn-resistant blueprint.
MARKETS
Consumer fintech is out. Embedded finance is in.

The lower fintech multiples tumble, the harder VC funding is for founders to find. But savvy investors are betting on a less-flashy type of fintech that’s been overlooked in recent years: startups they believe will form the infrastructure for the next wave of financial services innovation. And funders have...
MARKETS
Cutting wages after a merger? FTC’s Lina Khan says you might be in trouble.

Companies need to think more about how their mergers and acquisitions affect working conditions, according to FTC Chair Lina Khan. In an interview with Protocol, Khan explained that her recent efforts to collect information on the results of consolidation, including in tech, have highlighted how M&A “can really degrade working conditions for people,” and she suggested U.S. antitrust enforcers will do more to take labor issues into account when analyzing deals.
LABOR ISSUES
Gary Gensler is making his move on Wall Street’s market makers

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Gensler’s big move, Apple’s secret payments weapon and the CFTC’s crypto punch. As Apple moves to take more of its payments business in-house, there’s one name you need to know: Cherie Fuzzell. She joined Apple in 2015 after running ParkMobile, and is senior director of Global Alliances for Apple Pay. Filings also show that she’s president of its Apple Payments subsidiary, the entity registered as a money transmitter with most states and a logical base on which Apple might build its own payments architecture.
BUSINESS
Grayscale’s ready to go to war over its bitcoin ETF

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein has been focused on the crypto investment company’s bid to offer the first bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund in the market. He hopes the SEC will approve its application to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF, even though the SEC hasn’t approved any bitcoin ETFs to date.
MARKETS
Lina Khan's tech agenda

Good morning! FTC Chair Lina Khan is pushing forward an aggressive tech agenda, no matter what Congress does. Also: Meta is facing lawsuits that put Section 230 back in the spotlight. Happy Thursday! Let’s dive in, shall we?. The FTC takes aim at tech. FTC Chair Lina Khan is...
TECHNOLOGY
Meta will stream its Roblox competitor Crayta over the cloud

Meta is taking another substantial leap toward its vision for the metaverse with a lesser-known social platform it acquired last year. Starting Wednesday, the company will stream Crayta, a game-making platform where players can design their own virtual worlds, for free on Facebook Gaming, making the title available to anyone regardless of the hardware they’re using.
TECHNOLOGY
Meta will pivot the Portal away from consumers

Meta is moving away from its goal to establish its Portal smart display as a consumer product, Protocol has been able to confirm. The company will not make any future versions of Portal geared toward consumers, and will instead focus on selling Portal to businesses. The shift was first reported...
ELECTRONICS
One big step social media platforms can take to stop disinformation

A very warm welcome to Thursday’s Protocol Climate newsletter. (Warm welcomes are yet another impact of climate change. It really does touch everything!) Today, we’re diving into tech companies’ best tool to combat climate misinformation and the Biden administration’s new EV charging standards. A platform supergroup...
ADVOCACY
ByteDance’s VR unit Pico prepares US expansion

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. Today we’ve got a scoop on ByteDance’s plans to take on Meta’s Quest VR headset in the U.S., as well as suggestions for what to read, watch and play this weekend.
VIDEO GAMES

