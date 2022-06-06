ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Coffee and Fashion Collide in Soho With a Slick New Cafe from NYC’s Aimé Leon Dore

By Adam Coghlan
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe slickest of fashion cafes has arrived in central London with the London flagship store of Aimé Leon Dore bringing a Greek-inspired coffee and pastry shop in-tow with one of New York City’s hottest menswear brands. The immaculately designed walnut and marble room opened on the corner...

london.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Caviar ‘Bumps’ Are Apparently the Latest Luxury Flex in NYC

A summer of excess seems to be underway in New York City, as the New York Times reports that caviar “bumps” are now apparently a thing. Unlike bumps of cocaine, these caviar bumps are not snorted, but rather licked off the fist, and are intended to be an extravagant way to consume a high-priced, luxury ingredient.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Hype Monster American Fried Chicken Chain Commences Massive UK Expansion

American fried chicken chain Popeyes which made waves when making its U.K. debut in Stratford’s Westfield shopping centre in November 2021, will commence its aggressive rollout when a first sit-down restaurant opens at Stonebridge House in Chelmsford, Essex on Saturday 11 June. The Louisiana-based brand dialled up the hypometer...
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Three LA Cocktail Spots Land on World’s 50 Best Bars List for North America

Three prominent Los Angeles bars have landed on the North America’s 50 Best Bars list (from the World’s 50 Best team), with Historic Filipinotown’s inventive Thunderbolt coming in at number nine. The list reads as a who’s who of big-name drink spots across the region, including options up into Canada, down into Mexico, and even in the Caribbean. The other entrants for Los Angeles are Death & Co. (at number 34) in the Arts District — which also has outlets in New York, Denver, and beyond — and Genever (number 50), the tiny cocktail spot that was originally funded through a Kickstarter campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Poland, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Eater

Marylebone Wine Bar Vinoteca Shuts Permanently, Says Focus Is on ‘Larger’ Sites

Vinoteca, the reliable six-site wine bar group which emerged in London in 2005, has announced the permanent closure of its premises in Seymour Place, Marylebone. Its final service will be 10 June, 2022, as the owners of the group say they are looking to focus on expansion to sites outside of London and to concentrate on “larger” all-day venues like the one recently opened in Borough Yards.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

LA’s Hottest New Filipino Restaurant Fries Up Pounds of Pork Belly on Melrose

The lineup starts early at Kuya Lord, the new Filipino pop-up turned restaurant on Melrose. The doors are now open five days a week, but before the lock tumbler turns there are fans and Melrose Hill neighbors queueing on the sidewalk, peeking in to watch Maynard Llera and his team. They’ve come, most of them at least, for a taste of Llera’s lechon kawali, crispy-edged pork served over noodles, or as a standalone side.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

How Meticulously Stuffed Chicken Wings Became the Unlikely Stars of San Francisco Restaurant Menus

Growing up in a half-Thai household, chef Denise St. Onge has fond childhood memories of her mom cooking angel wings, a common dish in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries including Cambodia and Laos. To make them, she would meticulously debone chicken wings, careful not to puncture the skin — no small feat, St. Onge notes — then stuff them with a heady mixture of glass noodles and peppers before frying and enrobing them in a tamarind and sweet basil glaze. “I remember her making them on special occasions and telling me a good Thai chef should be able to make these,” St. Onge says. “It just always carried a mystique with me.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bukayo Saka
Eater

New Tasting Menu Spot to Shake Up the Coral Gables Food Scene

The phrase “tasting menu” and “well-priced” don’t typically go together but newcomer Lion & The Rambler is looking to change that. The brainchild of chef and owner Michael Bolen, Lion & The Rambler was designed to offer a high-end tasting menu experience without the high price tag or stuffy environment usually associated with them.
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Guardian

Pete Doherty on Kate Moss: ‘Our relationship became a running battle: highs and then crushing, violent lows’

A lot of mine and Kate’s early meetings were quite clandestine. We’d meet in strange back rooms of restaurants in London. Despite being this multimillionaire, she was saying how she was really just a girl from a council estate in Croydon, so in the first week we were together, I insisted she get on a bus with me. She went everywhere in a limo usually. We got dressed up in disguise, put on wigs, and jumped on the bus around London. We used to have a bit of a laugh, really. We got matching tattoos that first week too. I think I insisted on that. I wanted her to prove her love, so I said, you’ve got to get a tattoo with my initials on, you’ve got to get branded – it was more of an insecurity thing on my part.
CELEBRITIES
Eater

Inside Bar Ivy, Clarendon’s New West Coast-Styled Hangout

The team behind D.C. hotspots Tiger Fork, Hi-Lawn, and Calico brings chic West Coast vibes to Arlington with the anticipated arrival of Bar Ivy. Two years in the making, Blagden Hospitality Group’s new modern American endeavor opens Friday, June 10, in the center of Clarendon (3033 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Va.).
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Eater

The Look of the Summer Is Seafood Kitsch

If the summer of 2021 was all about tinned fish as “hot girl food,” the summer of 2022 is shaping up to position tinned fish as “hot girl clothes.”. What might have felt like a one-off when Rachel Antonoff announced her newest collection — which includes a shift dress patterned with caviar tins and spoons, and a breezy athleisure set stamped with sardines — is proving to be a whole summer mood. At Lisa Says Gah, the fashion brand synonymous with the current “cool girl maximalism” as the Cut writes, the new “Italian summer” collection is adorned with an illustrated print featuring tomatoes, lemons, and wine, but also oysters, fish, and canned sardines that say “gah” on their label. For its part, the fashion brand Clare V. sells a t-shirt with a street art-inspired drawing of a sardine that states “Liberez les Sardines,” or “free the sardines.” Clearly, we aren’t just eating tinned fish, but wearing it too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Coffee Culture#Soho#Food Drink#A Slick New Cafe#Greek#New Balance#The New York Yankees#Tuscan#Parisian#Veggie Pret#Freddo Cappuccino
Eater

Phoenix’s Famous Pizzeria Bianco Opens in Downtown LA for Lunch Next Week

Chris Bianco is preparing to open his first official Pizzeria Bianco outside of the Phoenix area next week at ROW DTLA, debuting with New York City-style slices and whole pies initially during lunch hours before doing the complete wood-fired modern Neapolitan pizza about a month later for dinner. The opening comes years after Bianco teased a version of his iconic pizzeria in Los Angeles. When he opened Tartine/Bianco in the next building over at ROW DTLA, Bianco included a version of “flatbreads” but never a complete vision of his famous blistered pizza. He also opened Alameda Supper Club before the entire Tartine Manufactory closed just a year later.
PHOENIX, AZ
Eater

Have We Gone Too Far on Drink of the Summer Predictions?

Mezcal, the centuries-old agave spirit that’s been popular in New York City bars for years, is apparently the drink of the summer. Wait, what? “If you still believe mezcal is a joke with a worm as the punchline, it’s time to catch up,” the New York Post wrote on Wednesday, crowning mezcal cocktails of any kind “summer’s hottest drink.” (The Dirty Shirley could not be reached for comment.) The article, a collection of cocktail recipes curiously sourced from restaurants on Long Island, appears to be based on a report from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States that cites mezcal as the second fastest-growing spirit in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Why Chome Is the Tiny, Incredibly Quirky Mission Street Izakaya San Francisco Needs Right Now

On Mission Street, kitty corner from Duc Loi supermarket, there’s an izakaya that’s making people smile again. It opened in October 2021, takes no reservations, and offers no takeout options. It’s got no more than six small tables. The whole experience is both upscale and hilarious: there’s a “Big Mac” nigiri composed of Wagyu beef, otoro, uni, truffle, and caviar. The izakaya is called Chome and it’s a quirky delight for any worn-out San Franciscans looking for something fresh.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Chef Curtis Duffy’s Fast-Food Spot Rêve Burger to Close in July

Rêve Burger, the early pandemic side project from fine dining chef Curtis Duffy of the two-Michelin-star restaurant Ever, will permanently close on Saturday, July 2 at 1363 W. Fulton Street. Originally launched in December 2020 by Duffy and business partner Michael Muser as a stop-gap measure to bring in...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Acclaimed Chef Set to Open Swanky New Hotel for Food-Obsessed Guests in Healdsburg

If you’re looking for a culinary getaway in your own Bay Area backyard, chef Charlie Palmer is planning just the spot: Palmer teamed up with Four Seasons veteran Christopher Hunsberger to build a new hotel called Appellation in Healdsburg. Set to open in late 2023, it is the first of a small chain of hotels from Palmer and Hunsberger under the Appellation name; beyond the Healdsburg hotel announcement, a second hotel is planned to open in Sun Valley, Idaho in 2023, and a third in Pacific Grove in 2024.
Eater

Ventura’s Caribbean Haven Is a Jerk Chicken Force to Be Reckoned With

It’s not that Hutton John is imposing, or larger-than-life, or anything like that. He’s calm, almost whispering at times, but listening to him offers a sense of assurance — both in him and his vision for his restaurant Caribbean Haven. He’s sure, for example, that his strip mall establishment is Ventura’s best restaurant, and that’s only possible because of who John is. His Guyanese family, his years as a seed scientist overseeing laboratories across America, and his absolute belief that the best Caribbean food you can find now is not in Los Angeles — it’s an hour north.
VENTURA, CA
Eater

Buzzy Food Cart Mid City Smash Burger Expands to Bend

Sandwich shop Sammich and the food cart Mid City Smash Burger have announced plans to expand to Lebanon and Bend, respectively, while keeping their Portland locations open. Originally called Pastrami Zombie, the cart location of Melissa McMillan’s Chicago Italian sandwich sensation vacated its home at the Flying Tortoise Pod at the end of May, according to the Oregonian’s Michael Russell. McMillan’s original intention was to move to Corvallis, but those plans were thwarted due to her truck exceeding the length allowed by city code. The Sammich Food Truck will instead open at the Landing pod at Lebanon’s Tallman Brewing on June 23. The daily also reports that Mid City Smash Burger, the publication’s 2021 winner of “Portland’s best smash burger,” will open a cart next to Boneyard Beer in Bend. The location will open on June 22, with a grand opening celebration planned for June 25.
BEND, OR
Eater

The Burger Bun of the Summer? Maybe Not Martin’s Potato Rolls

Martin’s potato rolls are often considered the single best store-bought hamburger bun, with their sweet, squishy nature bringing them to the top of the list in taste tests at Serious Eats and Epicurious, and making them the bun of choice at Shake Shack since the chain opened in 2004. But starting last week, food industry members have urged Shake Shack and other restaurants to boycott Martin’s products as a result of the political affiliations of the Martin family, which founded the company in 1955 and has run it ever since.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy