New York was the first state to put a regulatory framework in place for cryptocurrencies with its Bitlicense, and now it is doing the same for stablecoins. New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) Superintendent Adrienne Harris announced on Wednesday (June 8) that the agency has issued guidance that provides “clear criteria for virtual currency companies looking to issue USD-backed stablecoins in New York.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO