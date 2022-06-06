Lakers to hire 4-time All-Star Rasheed Wallace to Darvin Ham's staff

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to move forward under a new regime led by Darvin Ham, now is the time to begin filling out his coaching staff. It would be smart for the Lakers to fill the staff with proven commodities under a first-time coach like Ham and they took a step in that direction on Monday.

The first hire to Ham’s staff will be his former teammate with the Detroit Pistons, and 4-time All-Star, Rasheed Wallace. The two of them played together in Detroit when the Pistons knocked off the Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals.

Wallace was an assistant coach for the Pistons during the 2013-14 season and he spent the 2021-22 season at the University of Memphis as an assistant under Penny Hardaway.

Wallace has a lot of experience as an NBA player and he went to battle with LeBron James plenty of times in the playoffs. He is a respected person in the league, despite his controversial comments about James, and this is a move that should work out on the floor for the Lakers.