Edmonds, WA

Student arrested for ‘credible threat’ to WA school

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — A student at Edmonds-Woodway High School in Washington state was arrested after authorities said he made a threat against the school.

A 16-year-old male was booked into juvenile jail early Monday for felony harassment, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

KOMO reports that the school’s principal said in an email to the school’s families and staff the student made a “credible threat of violence against our school.”

Police said they recovered a “realistic-looking BB gun” from the student, as well as “additional evidence.”

Edmonds is about 17 miles north of Seattle.

