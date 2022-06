Ana Roxanne has been captivating listeners and audiences for the last 10 years with her brand of ambient music that incorporates elements of R&B, dreampop and new age. Her 2015 self-titled album was reissued in 2019, and the following year she moved to NYC and released the absolutely gorgeous, transportive Because of a Flower, a meditation on gender and identity that had her reaching her widest audience yet. You can listen to both albums below.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO