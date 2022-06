This week the EU Parliament adopted new rules that will compel all technology providers to have a common USB Type-C charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the European Union. EU policymakers also proposed amendments to a Consumer Credit Directive to lower the transparency and disclosure requirements for certain types of credits, including buy now, pay later (BNPL). In the U.K., the government announced a new regulatory framework to provide financial regulators with powers to oversee “critical” non-financial firms, in reference to cloud providers like Amazon or Microsoft. It also announced a new digital strategy that will seek to transform the U.K. into an “AI superpower.”

