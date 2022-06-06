Enter to Win Wine Country Getaway

CLEVELAND — May is a special month to Russell Whitner. “The fun fact for me is that Kiddie Park and I were born on the same day,” he said. He was born on May 28. He said that also happens to be the day his father opened the Memphis Kiddie Park in Brooklyn, Ohio.
Two hikers on trailPhoto by David Marcu (Unsplash) As we're into June now and the weather is warm, it's time to do something fun! Who says you have to spend a penny to have some fun near Akron? The truth is, you can have a blast outside for absolutely nothing.
What feels more like summer than hanging out in a backyard with friends, listening to music and enjoying the few months Ohio gets of nice weather? What if all of those summer staples were found at a bar? Now, what if you added food trucks to the mix? Well, that's what you get at The Yard on 3rd.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A classic American staple is entering the digital world: NFTs are being issued for Menches Bros. “We’ve always been early adopters,” said Dani Kimble, chief marketing officer of the restaurant that has locations in Green, Canton and Massillon. Kimble is the great-great granddaughter of...
Nothing says summer like a towering waffle cone topped with ice cream. That is exactly why a business in Henrietta Township is bringing tasty treats to Lorain County, just in time for summer. Poppy’s Barnyard, 52868 State Route 113, opened its doors in February on farmland bought by Bob Morog....
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — If you are looking for a taste of Paris, look no further than Chef Bob Sferra’s brand new restaurant ‘Sophie La Gourmande‘. Located in the Cedar-Lee Arts District of Cleveland Heights, the cafe and patisserie serves up a huge variety of sweet and savory offerings. Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick learns more. In addition to opening this new restaurant, Chef Sferra also still operates the popular catering service Culinary Occasions.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Where are you going on vacation this summer?. For many Clevelanders, the answer seems to be Seattle. Brett Catlin, vice president for network and alliances for Alaska Airlines, said ticket sales for the carrier’s new Cleveland-to-Seattle flights “are outpacing our expectations.”. The new route...
A popular fast-food restaurant will be opening up a new location in Ohio this week.
Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above is from June 29, 2018, when Akron celebrated its annual Rib, White and Blue festival. With less than a month until the Fourth of July weekend, Akron has announced a weekend filled with events to celebrate the holiday. This year,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Taking a power plant off the grid. That’s the job in Avon Lake. However, some local workers say they aren’t getting their fair share of these jobs. Ryan McDavid with Laborers Local 758 said Charah Solutions, the company decommissioning the plant, is hiring too...
Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What flowers or plants produce the most fragrance and what do you need to know to incorporate these into your garden? Fox 8’s Scott Sabol learns more from AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, on how to create a garden that smells beautiful! Make sure to check out AJ’s specific suggestions listed below.
UPPER SANDUSKY – The new owner of a pastry shop in town is serving up more than donuts to sweeten your day. Emily Rawlins, who took over Glazed Over Donuts May 15, has added a variety of breakfast items to the menu. But the shop’s famous glazed donuts will...
