ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Enter to Win Wine Country Getaway

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnter to win an overnight getaway in Ohio’s Wine Country,...

fox8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

Two free, fun outdoor activities to try near Akron

Two hikers on trailPhoto by David Marcu (Unsplash) As we're into June now and the weather is warm, it's time to do something fun! Who says you have to spend a penny to have some fun near Akron? The truth is, you can have a blast outside for absolutely nothing.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
County
Ashtabula County, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

What’s On The Menu: Sophie La Gourmande

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — If you are looking for a taste of Paris, look no further than Chef Bob Sferra’s brand new restaurant ‘Sophie La Gourmande‘. Located in the Cedar-Lee Arts District of Cleveland Heights, the cafe and patisserie serves up a huge variety of sweet and savory offerings. Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick learns more. In addition to opening this new restaurant, Chef Sferra also still operates the popular catering service Culinary Occasions.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Country
Cleveland.com

Bookings to Seattle ‘outpacing expectations,’ says Alaska Airlines, which launches nonstop service to Cleveland Hopkins next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Where are you going on vacation this summer?. For many Clevelanders, the answer seems to be Seattle. Brett Catlin, vice president for network and alliances for Alaska Airlines, said ticket sales for the carrier’s new Cleveland-to-Seattle flights “are outpacing our expectations.”. The new route...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Travel Maven

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Akron announces 4th of July weekend festivities

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above is from June 29, 2018, when Akron celebrated its annual Rib, White and Blue festival. With less than a month until the Fourth of July weekend, Akron has announced a weekend filled with events to celebrate the holiday. This year,...
Jake Wells

The best burger in the Akron area

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Flower Show

Enjoy a flower show! The Avon-On-The-Lake Garden Club Flower Show is today from 2-8 p.m.
AVON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

How to get fragrance from your garden

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What flowers or plants produce the most fragrance and what do you need to know to incorporate these into your garden? Fox 8’s Scott Sabol learns more from AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, on how to create a garden that smells beautiful! Make sure to check out AJ’s specific suggestions listed below.
GARDENING
crawfordcountynow.com

Bakery’s new owner “sweetens” the offerings

UPPER SANDUSKY – The new owner of a pastry shop in town is serving up more than donuts to sweeten your day. Emily Rawlins, who took over Glazed Over Donuts May 15, has added a variety of breakfast items to the menu. But the shop’s famous glazed donuts will...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy