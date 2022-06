Thousands of people across India and Bangladesh are protesting incendiary comments made by officials of India’s ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Local reports said thousands walked the streets near the main Baitul Mukarram Mosque in downtown Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, after Friday prayers and raised slogans against the Indian government and prime minister Narendra Modi.Protesters also called for a boycott of Indian products in the country. Groups like the Jamiat Ulema Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlis, Islam Oikyajot and other groups took part in the demonstrations.Protesters urged Muslim-majority nations across the world to cut ties with India and asked the country to...

SOCIETY ・ 47 MINUTES AGO