In 1958, 19-year-old Denver resident Emily Warner took an airplane flight from her home city to Gunnison. The teenager was considering a career path as a stewardess, and this trip was to help her learn more about the job. In those days, stewardesses (now known as flight attendants) were women, and the voice over the radio announcing, “This is your captain speaking” was always a man’s. During her flight, Warner was curious to see what the cockpit looked like.

