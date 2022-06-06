ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Casts Eric André & Sofia Boutella in Horror Anthology

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Geeked Week, Netflix has announced five new cast members who will be appearing in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology series coming to the streaming platform later this year. The already star-studded cast of Cabinet of Curiosities now counts on the talents of Eric André, Sofia Boutella,...

collider.com

Collider

7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in June 2022

A new month means new options on streaming services. When it comes to film libraries, HBO Max has stood head and shoulders above the competition, with options ranging from the latest blockbusters to the most iconic works from Hollywood’s golden era, there is something for everyone on the streamer. June sees the addition of works from some of the biggest stars of the last fifty years, in genres ranging from intergalactic science fiction, to legal thrillers, to romantic comedies and indie dramas about self-improvement. HBO Max has every audience member covered.
MOVIES
Collider

'Mrs. American Pie' Casts TV Legend Carol Burnett

Today, it has been announced that comedy legend Carol Burnett is making her return to television. The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner has reportedly been cast alongside Kristen Wiig in the AppleTV+ series Mrs. American Pie. Mrs. American Pie has been written by Abe Sylvia based on the 2018 novel...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The Best 'Family Guy' Episode Of Every Season, According To IMDb

Transgressive, morally misguided but oh-so-damn funny, Family Guy has invaded the adult cartoon sphere since its debut in 1999. Created by Seth MacFarlane, the series follows an atypical family in Quahog, Rhode Island. Father of the house Peter (Seth MacFarlane) leads the show with a tenacity for stupidity, with wife Lois (Alex Borstein) attempting to keep the chaotic house together with kids Chris (Seth Green), Meg (Mila Kunis), and Stewie (Seth MacFarlane), alongside writer-turned-drunk dog Brian (Seth MacFarlane).
TV SERIES
Collider

Brie Larson Shares Superhero Advice With ’Ms. Marvel’s Young Star Iman Vellani

Iman Vellani has finally made her debut as Kamala Khan a.k.a the titular hero in Ms. Marvel. The new Disney+ series chronicles the adventures of a Muslim teenage girl living in New Jersey. The show, which is big on the representation of Pakistani American culture at its core, features a slew of South Asian cast as well as a nod to fan culture, action, and coming of age storyline.
MOVIES
Collider

How Elvis Presley Achieved Movie Stardom & the Challenges He Faced

The life and career of the legendary Rock ’n Roll icon Elvis Presley has long been hugely influential within musical culture and even forty-five years since his death, he has a strong following worldwide; the members of which continue to hold the torch for his material and on-off stage persona. Naturally, his output has even stretched to influence filmmakers to this very day including writer/director Baz Luhrmann whose biopic on the legend is being released in theaters June 24. Starring Austin Butler in the titular role with Tom Hanks in a key supporting role, it promises to be another fascinating look into the man’s life and relationships with those around him. However, this is not the first time Elvis has been depicted biographically on screen.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Review: Please, God, Let This Franchise Go Extinct

In one of the most famous scenes from 1993’s Jurassic Park, Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm says that the scientists who brought dinosaurs back to life for an amusement park “were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should.” The same could easily be said of the Jurassic franchise as a whole, and while the series has constantly talked about how viewers want bigger and more intriguing monsters to reel in audiences, Jurassic has fallen into these same traps over the past thirty years: going bigger, wilder, without ever capturing what made the original so great. Not even Steven Spielberg—the director of the original film—could bring back this magic with his 1997 sequel, The Lost World, and even with rebooting, bringing back old favorites, and creating insane new dinosaurs, Jurassic has failed time and time again at realizing what made the original an unassailable summer blockbuster. The Jurassic series never bothered to stop and think if they should keep going.
MOVIES
Collider

'Mayans M.C.' Season 4 Edward James Olmos & Michael Olmos on Their Father-Son Dynamic on Set

From showrunner Elgin James, the fourth season of the FX drama series Mayans M.C. has brought the war directly to the doorstep of Santo Padre, forcing them to not only face retaliation from other chapters out for blood after an attempt to align under one King blew up in their faces, but also deal with the Sons of Anarchy seizing on every opportunity to take them out. EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are fracturing under the weight of it all, as the Club tries to figure out its next steps.
TV SERIES
Collider

Every Russo Brothers Movie, Ranked According to IMDb

The Russo Brothers have an impressive list of credits to their name. They’ve played their hand at comedy, drama, and have been welcomed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with open arms – making an impression as the creative masterminds behind some of Marvel’s best and most significant movies.
MOVIES
Collider

'Fate: The Winx Saga': Who Is Flora?

Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga — a live-action, Riverdale-esque take on the beloved Italian animated show Winx Club — follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen) as she arrives at the magical school of Alfea and moves into a dorm with four other girls: Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), and original character Terra (Eliot Salt). In the six-episode first season of the Netflix drama, the reappearance of the Burned Ones causes chaos and distrust in the Otherworld, making training at Alfea more intense than ever with a real threat out in the world. Along with the Burned Ones comes the mystery surrounding Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) and her mysterious disappearance from Alfea, which coincidentally happens to be linked to Bloom.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Underrated Movies Recommended by Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson is Hollywood's preeminent auteur of pastel-colored delights. He has a style all his own: carefully curated color palettes, quirky characters, surreal sets. But his movies also pack emotional depth. There's usually melancholy beneath the humor. Over the years, Anderson has shared a few of his favorite films, both...
MOVIES
Collider

7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in June 2022

The month of June sees an abundance of riches on Netflix — but they won't last long. If you're looking to catch up on some classics you've missed, now's the perfect time. From a pair of quirky comedies to one of science fiction's most innovative time travel films, there are plenty of worthwhile films that will soon be leaving the streaming service. So if you're looking to escape the summer heat and opt for some indoor entertainment instead, here are seven notable films to catch before they leave Netflix this month.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Stranger Things' Latest Villain Parallels Eleven's Journey

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things.The latest season of Stranger Things goes deeper and darker than previous installments, as many of its characters deal with lingering grief and trauma. Chief among them is Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is dealing with the twin pitfalls of adolescence and the loss of her powers during the Battle of Starcourt. She's soon approached by Doctor Owens (Paul Reiser) and Doctor Brenner (Matthew Modine) who has a plan to bring back her powers. Said plan involves locking Eleven in a sensory tank and having her relive her memories as a test subject in Hawkins Lab - as well as her connection to the gruesome Vecna, who has been slaughtering teenagers in Hawkins.
TV SERIES
Collider

8 Great Westerns For People Who Aren't Really Fans of Westerns

Western movies aren't for everyone, that's for sure. They can be old, slow, depict a way of life that's hard to relate to, and sometimes feel like they blend together. This is especially true for old Westerns, because while someone like John Wayne was admittedly a cinematic icon... he was kind of just John Wayne in most of his movies, and he was in like, 500 of them.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Horror Movies About Cursed Objects And Where You Can Stream Them

Cursed objects are a beloved staple of horror, and they pop up in the genre in a few different ways. Often, just introducing an ominous soundtrack and slow camera tracking can make rare or everyday objects scary. On the other hand, there are plenty of comedy-horror movies spoofing the "cursed...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Spy Movies of All Time, According to IMDb

Spy movies have been a staple in cinema since the silent era, and it could be argued they just keep getting better. Secret agents, fancy gadgets, thrilling action, and shady organizations are some of the best parts of these movies. There is a variety of stories in the spy genre itself, from historical dramas to action thrillers to serious biopics.
MOVIES
Collider

What to Watch This Weekend: June 10-12

The weekend is here! As usual, there’s a lot of exciting new content hitting screens of all shapes and sizes. Season 3 of For All Mankind and Evil are set to premiere on AppleTV+ and Paramount+, respectively. The sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed BBC series Peaky Blinders (finally) premieres on Netflix, along with the new sports drama Hustle starring Adam Sandler, Ben Foster, and Queen Latifah. Jurassic World Dominion stomps into theaters with a vengeance and a few familiar faces in Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, who all reunite to help Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard save the world from dino-overload.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The Best TV Shows You’re (Probably) Not Watching Right Now But Should

Heels (2021 -) The culture around pro wrestling is arguably more interesting than the actual shows themselves. Michael Waldron's Heels really captures the unique essence of pro wrestling and merges it with incredibly captivating family drama. The show stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, a hard-working wrestler in the small...
TV SERIES
Collider

9 Most Shocking Twist Endings in Horror Movies

Horror films tap into the greatest fears of the human psyche. Amongst them are fears of passion, fears of the body, and anxieties of suffering. But the greatest fear many viewers experience is the unknown and unpredictability. One method horror films attempt to showcase such ideas is the classic twist ending. In horror, twist endings can make all the difference between a good scary movie and a great one.
MOVIES
Collider

Does 'Jurassic World Dominion' Have an End Credits Scene?

Editor's Note: The following contains Jurassic World Dominion spoilers.Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters this week, bringing two generations of dino lovers together as director Colin Trevorrow puts an end to the trilogy he helped build since the release of 2015’s Jurassic World. In the threequel, we’ll get to learn what happened with Owen (Chris Pratt), Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Maisie (Isabella Sermon) in a world filled to the bring with pre-historical creatures. Nevertheless, Jurassic World Dominion also brings back the original team of heroes composed of Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). So, there’s plenty of reason to run to theaters, and every fan will want to enjoy the sequel until its last frame.
MOVIES

