Ah, summer. The perfect time to relax, get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and dive into the tranquility of nature. Some people opt for the beach, while others prefer the verdant peacefulness of a cabin in the woods. I’m sure you can picture it: green ferns, hiking trails covered in morning dew, and a crystal clear lake to idle around while reading your favorite book. This is the backdrop of Amazon’s upcoming scripted Canadian series The Lake. The series follows Justin (Jordan Gavaris), a recently single gay man who is attempting to connect with estranged birth daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun) by bringing her to the lake his family used to frequent when he was a child. His plans are thrown into chaos when he discovers that his “wicked stepsister” Maisy-May (Julia Stiles) has bought their childhood home, which he claims was his “birthright”. When he learns that she has plans to tear it down, he uses the summer escape as a scheme to thwart what in his mind are her nefarious plans.

