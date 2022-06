The Legion banquet held last Saturday night was in every way a big success. The hall was decorated in flags and bunting and old uniforms rekindled the spirit of the old war days. After the dinner yarns were swapped and a rollicking good time was enjoyed, with the boys in Blue firing in true form. Following this the Legion was organized with the appointment of temporary officers. Charles L. Joy was the name chosen for this post; he being the first man of this vicinity to make the supreme sacrifice in the World War. As soon as the charter is received meetings will be held regularly. The Local American Legion post will then be in position to cooperate in upholding the principles which make for good citizenship.

BENZIE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO