Politics

This City Has the Largest Pay Gap Between Women and Men

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tXIr_0g21z4Z200 The wage gap between men and women has existed as long as the U.S. Census Bureau has kept pay data. Currently, women make 81% of what men do for performing the same job. The number is worse for women of color .

Pew recently published slightly different numbers. The research firm put the women's pay gap at 84% of men's. The researchers pointed out the figure was better for younger women. Pew's conclusion about the spread was this:

Even though women have increased their presence in higher-paying jobs traditionally dominated by men, such as professional and managerial positions, women as a whole continue to be overrepresented in lower-paying occupations relative to their share of the workforce.

The pay gap changes by race, age and job. It also changes by geography. For the recent The Best & Worst Cities for Equal Pay in America report from background check company GoodHire, compensation data on America's 100 largest cities were pulled from the Census Bureau.

There was no geographic pattern to the pay gap, and compensation was not related to city size. The city with the smallest pay gap was Los Angeles. Still, that gap is considerable, as women make 91% of what men do. In Durham, N.C., the figure is 90%, followed by Fresno, Calif., and Cape Coral, Fla., each at 89%. The figure is 85% or better in only 19 of the 100 cities.

The city with the largest pay gap by far was Provo, Utah, at 62%, followed by Baton Rouge, La., and Ogden, Utah. These were the only three cities where the number was less than 70%. (Notably, one other city in Utah ranked poorly: Salt Lake City at 76%).

These 20 cities have the worst pay gap between men and women

City Female to Male Income Male Median Income
Provo, Utah 62% $60,302
Baton Rouge, La. 68% $59,873
Ogden, Utah 69% $58,620
San Jose, Calif. 72% $98,344
Detroit, Mich. 75% $61,471
Augusta, Ga. 75% $50,509
Tulsa, Okla. 75% $51,745
Salt Lake City, Utah 76% $55,730
Pittsburgh, Pa. 76% $59,397
Oklahoma City, Okla. 76% $51,184
New Orleans, La. 76% $53,588
Birmingham, Ala. 77% $55,011
Greenville, S.C. 77% $50,625
St. Louis, Mo. 77% $58,897
Wichita, Kan. 77% $51,654
Knoxville, Tenn. 77% $50,750
Grand Rapids, Mich. 77% $53,597
Toledo, Ohio 77% $52,578
Jackson, Miss. 78% $49,223
Seattle, Wash. 78% $73,997


