In Winona Lake, Artists Share Talent And Insights

The rabbit you pet at the Pet-a-Bunny charity event during the June 10 evening Friday Fest in Nappanee could be one of 50 different breeds of rabbits currently recognized by the American Rabbit Breeders Association. There is much to learn about the different breeds during this event, sponsored by Act Nappanee-Wakarusa. Those who stop by the booth will be able to contribute to two charities that help hungry families locally and worldwide while getting to pet some rabbits.

NAPPANEE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO