In Winona Lake, Artists Share Talent And Insights

Merlin Jay Miller, 43, New Paris, died Monday morning, June 6, 2022. He was born Jan. 31, 1979. He married Tina Lehman on April 8, 2006; she survives. He is also survived by five children, Brendon James, Ethan Jacob, Weston Jay, Alaina Jalene and Kenton Jayme; parents, Willard and Viola Miller, New Paris; in-laws, David and Rhoda Lehman, Nappanee; seven siblings, Marlin (Nora) Miller, Nappanee, Owen (Nichole) Miller, Elkhart, Sue Helmuth, Nappanee, Lee (Rosa) Miller, Nappanee, Inez (Harley) Lehman, Goshen, Glen (Ruth) Miller, Goshen and Mary (Faron) Yoder, Millersburg; and four brothers and sisters-in-law, Myron (Kristin) Lehman, Nappanee, Marla (Perry) Yoder, Nappanee, Larry (Carolyn) Lehman, Wakarusa and Dorene (Lyle) Miller, Nappanee.
