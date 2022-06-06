ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona Lake, IN

In Winona Lake, Artists Share Talent And Insights

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINONA LAKE — Sometimes the stories behind the art – or artist – can be as interesting as the work itself. Seventy artists enjoyed steady traffic under an abundance of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday at the Village Art Fair and were more than happy to spend time chatting with visitors...

www.inkfreenews.com

Related
inkfreenews.com

Mike Almon To Perform In Central Park On Friday

WARSAW — Mike Almon, a 70s/country artist, will perform with a guest from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Central Park Plaza in Warsaw. Twisted Tiki, a food truck, will also be in the area at that time. This free concert is part of Warsaw’s Summer Concert Series....
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

“Boss Baby: Family Business” Being Shown Saturday In Kelly Park

WARSAW — “Boss Baby: Family Business” will be shown as part of Warsaw’s Family Movie Night at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in Kelly Park. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, and gather friends and family for this family-friendly movie outside in Kelly Park, 130 Fawley St., Warsaw, on the “monster” screen.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

‘Rabbits For Food, Fur, Fancy’ Talk Is Part Of Nappanee’s Friday Fest

The rabbit you pet at the Pet-a-Bunny charity event during the June 10 evening Friday Fest in Nappanee could be one of 50 different breeds of rabbits currently recognized by the American Rabbit Breeders Association. There is much to learn about the different breeds during this event, sponsored by Act Nappanee-Wakarusa. Those who stop by the booth will be able to contribute to two charities that help hungry families locally and worldwide while getting to pet some rabbits.
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Camp Crosley Is NWTTCC’s June Member Of The Month

Susan Stump, chamber director, The Papers; Jeanna Muller, Camp Crosley; and Paula Miller, chamber director, Paula Miller Farm. In back are Emily Shipley, chamber president, Dixie Haven; Mark Battig, executive director, Camp Crosley; Nick Raines, Camp Crosley; Gwen Fuchs, chamber director, Northwest Bank; and Chris Trowbridge, chamber director, Maverick Promotions. Photo provided by North Webster Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Pamela Thomas

Pamela K. Thomas, 68, Plymouth, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, in St. Joseph Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 4, 1953. She is survived by her companion, Harold Marsh, Plymouth; her daughter, Rhonda (Chris) Frank, North Webster; her son, Aaron (Stacy) Thomas, Indianapolis; three grandchildren; her brothers, Roger (Cindy) Whittaker, Plymouth, David (Janis) Whittaker, Plymouth and Neal Whittaker, Michigan City; and her sister, Vicky (David) Rich, Plymouth.
inkfreenews.com

Hospital Red Coat Enjoys Spending Time With People

GOSHEN — “I retired in 2001, having spent almost 50 years in the banking industry,” stated Jim Caskey, North Webster. “As a senior citizen I know how important it is to stay active and to be around good, friendly people. That’s part of the reason I’ve spent 19 years as a Red Coat at Goshen Hospital. I find great joy in serving people.”
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

John Loucks

John Loucks, 89, New Paris, died at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born Dec. 17, 1932. He married Marilyn Pippenger on July 2, 1952; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his five children, Brenda Loucks, Frankfort, Cindy Loucks, Goshen, Janet...
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Verna Schmidlin

Verna Schmidlin, 66, Goshen, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 15, 1956. She married David Schmidlin on Aug. 16, 1980; he survives. She is also survived by her mother, Alice (Jarvis) Wiskotoni, Punta Gorda, Fla.; her four children, Brent Schmidlin, Warsaw, John (Elizabeth) Schmidlin, Goshen, Amanda Schmidlin, Raeford, N.C. and Corey Schmidlin, Taylors, S.C.; three grandchildren; and her six siblings, Debbie Marvel, Lana (Del Mar) Powers and Carol Rans, all of Punta Gorda, Fla., Alice (Marty) Oltman, Nappanee, and Patsy (Leonard) Brownlee and Joe Wiskotoni, both of South Bend.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alicia Grossman

Alicia Ann Grossman, 59, Elkhart, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. She was born March 14, 1963. She is survived by her father; three children, Ryan (Ericka) Williams, Elkhart, David (Julia) Grossman, Milford and Karissa (Sean) Cale, Goshen; eight grandchildren; and three siblings, Marilyn Morange, Sarasota, Florida, Robert Holcomb, Goshen and Greg Howell, Tennessee.
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sandra Haggard

Sandra Darlene Haggard, 80, Wabash, died at 3:44 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 30, 1942. She married Henry Haggard on Dec. 14, 1991; he preceded her in death. She is survived by four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three stepdaughters; one stepson; several stepgrandchildren and...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Martin ‘Marty’ Easterday — UPDATED

Martin Ross “Marty” Easterday, 71, Tippecanoe, died at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home. He was born May 18, 1951. He is survived by his mother, Melba M. Easterday, Culver; daughter Kaley (John) Easterday-Zimmerer, Logansport; two grandchildren; significant other, Penny Napier-Harrellson, Tippecanoe; and two brothers, Thomas (Suzy) Easterday, Yukon, Okla. and James Easterday, Plymouth.
inkfreenews.com

Susan Raffin

Susan Raffin, 72, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Jan. 11, 1950. She married Michael Raffin Sr. on Aug. 31, 1974; he preceded her in death. She is survived by Michael (Janee`) Raffin, Jr., Plymouth; two daughters, Gina Raffin-Cambar, New Port...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Randy Sorrell

Randy J. Sorrell, 54, Marion, died at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home. He was born Sep. 5, 1967. He is survived by his mother, Judy Julian, Marion; sister, Judy (Lewis) Hudson, Marion; and brother, Alex (Kayla) Julian, Wabash. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
MARION, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Communitywide FCU v. Don Barton III, $9,984.10. Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Crystal Bonee,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Parkview Warsaw Holds “Topping Out” Ceremony For Hospital Expansion Project

WARSAW — A “topping out” ceremony for construction at Parkview Warsaw was held on Friday, June 10. Construction on an 88,000-square-foot addition to the building at 1355 Mariners Drive first began in October 2021. The expansion will double Parkview Warsaw’s size and transform it into a full-service hospital. By August 2023, Parkview Warsaw will become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lester ‘Pete’ Keister

Lester T. “Pete” Keister, 91, Albion, died at 6:30 a.m. June 7, 2022, at Waterford Crossing Healthcare, Goshen. He was born Sep. 26, 1930. He married Grace Shanabarger on July 7, 1951; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Gary (Norma) Keister, Goshen; two...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County HELP Seeks Community Input Through Survey

WARSAW — Those who want to offer ideas for projects bettering the county and communities within it may offer input through an online survey. Kosciusko County HELP is seeking input on projects that will benefit the county as well as the towns of Etna Green, Pierceton, Mentone and Milford.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Merlin Miller

Merlin Jay Miller, 43, New Paris, died Monday morning, June 6, 2022. He was born Jan. 31, 1979. He married Tina Lehman on April 8, 2006; she survives. He is also survived by five children, Brendon James, Ethan Jacob, Weston Jay, Alaina Jalene and Kenton Jayme; parents, Willard and Viola Miller, New Paris; in-laws, David and Rhoda Lehman, Nappanee; seven siblings, Marlin (Nora) Miller, Nappanee, Owen (Nichole) Miller, Elkhart, Sue Helmuth, Nappanee, Lee (Rosa) Miller, Nappanee, Inez (Harley) Lehman, Goshen, Glen (Ruth) Miller, Goshen and Mary (Faron) Yoder, Millersburg; and four brothers and sisters-in-law, Myron (Kristin) Lehman, Nappanee, Marla (Perry) Yoder, Nappanee, Larry (Carolyn) Lehman, Wakarusa and Dorene (Lyle) Miller, Nappanee.
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:53 a.m. Friday, June 10, North SR 13, north of East CR 500N, North Webster. Driver: Harold L. Fretz, 52, East CR 225S, Warsaw. Fretz’s vehicle left the roadway and traveled in a ditch. It hit an embankment and went airborne, eventually coming to a rest on its top in a field. Fretz had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for a head injury. Damage: Up to $25,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Young Adult Professionals Make Donation to Fellowship Missions

WARSAW — During the month of May, the Kosciusko Chamber’s Young Adult Professionals collected donations for Fellowship Missions. Fellowship Missions offers three programs designed to meet the basic needs of those struggling with homelessness or addiction so they can focus on overcoming the challenges that contributed to their circumstance.
WARSAW, IN

