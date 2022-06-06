ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horror as Man Fakes Wife's Miscarriage to Stop Her Working: 'Unforgivable'

By Kate Fowler
 4 days ago
The wife claimed in a popular online post that her husband secretly took her cell phone and texted her boss so she could attend a gender reveal...

Paula Sanders
4d ago

The husband is a manipulated and if a party is more important to him than making a living and providing for the family ,then what would his priority be in a struggle for the family's survival ,it seems to me that husband has shown who he really is as well as his intent when it comes to differences in the future ,who will he prioritize you and the his baby or his attendance to a party with anyone else

Vicki
4d ago

Why would you stay with someone who is more concerned with a weekly family party than with supporting his new family. Dump him and run!!!

Catherine Crum
4d ago

In some states that lie could cause his wife to end up in jail. With a reporting person saying that you two were covering up an abortion or abortion attempt. There’s a bounty in Texas.

