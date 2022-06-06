ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

By MAYSOON KHAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4biWJl_0g21ykOO00

New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the state among the first to enact a major gun control initiative following a wave of deadly mass shootings.

Hochul, a Democrat, signed 10 public safety-related bills, including one that will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes.

Another revised the state's “red flag” law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.

“In New York, we are taking bold, strong action. We’re tightening red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous people,” Hochul said at a press conference in the Bronx.

New York's Legislature passed the bills last week, pushing the changes through after a pair of mass shootings involving 18-year-old gunmen using semiautomatic rifles. Ten Black people died in a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket May 14. A Texas school shooting took the lives of 19 children and two teachers 10 days later.

The quick action in New York further illustrated the sharp divide between Republican and Democratic leaders on how to respond to gun violence.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said after the massacre of children in Uvalde that government should increase security in schools and resources for mental health, but the Republican says stricter gun laws are ineffective. Fellow Republican Gov. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee echoed similar sentiments Monday, a day after gunfire near a Chattanooga nightclub left three people dead and multiple people wounded.

In New York, most people under age 21 had already been banned from owning handguns. People age 18 and over will still be allowed to own other types of long guns, including shotguns and bolt-action rifles.

Part of New York's new law will also require all purchasers of semiautomatic rifles to get a license, something now required only for handguns.

Proposed federal legislation that would require buyers of semiautomatic weapons to be 21 is advancing in the U.S. House, but is seen as facing long odds in the Senate.

A handful of states require people to be 21 to purchase any firearms, including Florida, which raised the age for legally purchasing a rifle after a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people at a high school.

Hochul also signed a bill Monday that will restrict sales of bullet-resistant vests and armor only to people in certain professions.

The governor said New York will continue to invest in prevention of gun-related crimes by partnering with local communities and continuing to strengthen laws by putting pressure on Congress.

“Today is the start, and it’s not the end,” said Hochul. “Thoughts and prayers won’t fix this, but taking strong action will. We will do that in the name of the lives that have been lost, for the parents who will no longer see their children stepping off the school bus.”

___

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News host calls Matthew McConaughey ‘someone from Hollywood’ in response to emotive gun control speech

A Fox News host called Matthew McConaughey “someone from Hollywood” in response to the star’s powerful and emotive gun control speech from the White House.The Oscar-winning actor choked up and pounded a lectern in the White House briefing room as he showed off artwork by some of the victims of the Uvalde massacre.But on the right-wing news network, host Sandra Smith described the speech as “someone from Hollywood calling to restore our family values in the wake of that mass shooting at the elementary school in Texas.”“All right, you were just listening to actor Matthew McConaughey there, born in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
65K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy